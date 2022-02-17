Lachlan Henderson named new Cricket Australia chairman

Western Australian turns into the fourth CA chairman in 4 years, taking up from interim chair Richard Freudenstein, following the resignations of David Peever and Earl Eddings

Cricket Australia has appointed Dr Lachlan Henderson as the brand new chairman of the board to take over completely from interim chair Richard Freudenstein.

CA introduced on Thursday that Henderson had been unanimously elected by the board following interviews with a short-list of candidates. All state and territory chairs expressed their help for the appointment. Henderson is the present chief government of Epworth HealthCare having labored within the healthcare trade for 30 years, however he has an in depth background in cricket and cricket administration.

Henderson takes cost of the CA board at a tough time. He has change into the fourth chairman in 4 years after the resignations of each David Peever in 2018 and Earl Eddings last year . He takes over following Freudenstein’s temporary stint as interim chairman throughout which period each Australia’s Test captain Tim Paine and coach Justin Langer resigned, with Cricket Australia enjoying a job in both resignations

Henderson grew up in Western Australia and performed state junior cricket for WA in addition to first grade in Perth for University Cricket Club. He was chairman of the WACA for 2 years in 2015-16, having been on the WACA board since 2013, earlier than shifting to Melbourne to take up his put up with Epworth. He has been an unbiased director at CA since 2018.

“It is a privilege and honour to be elected chair and serve our national sport,” Henderson mentioned.

“I’m really excited by the opportunities ahead. The CA board is relatively new, with seven of the nine members having been on the board for less than three and a half years, and the imminent appointment of a new independent director will bring further fresh ideas and perspectives to the board.

“My love of cricket started as a child rising up in Perth and the sport has at all times been an enormous a part of my life, as a participant, by way of my involvement with WA Cricket, the board of Cricket Australia and now because the elected chair.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with our states and territory cricket chairs and associations, the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA), our players and our partners, on how we unite and work together to ensure cricket continues to thrive into the future as Australia’s favourite sport.

“As chair, my purpose is to make sure the integrity and development of the sport in Australia with robust governance embedded at Cricket Australia and mirrored in all ranges of cricket, from elite groups to group golf equipment.

“Among my other main priorities will be a focus on a strong, sustainable financial future for the game and building on the growth in our participation rates, particularly among girls and women, and our multi-cultural communities.”

Freudenstein, who will step down as interim chair instantly however will stay on the CA board, praised Henderson’s appointment.

“Lachlan’s extensive cricket administrative experience and impressive business background, leadership qualities, financial experience and deep understanding of the game ensures that cricket has a new chair who will continue to build unity, trust and respect across all levels of our national sport,” Freudenstein mentioned.

“He brings a combination of fresh ideas, a clear plan and broad experience together with continuity to the position, having served as a CA director for the past three years.

“The short-list of candidates for this function was excellent however it was the unanimous opinion of the CA board that Lachlan was finest suited to be our subsequent chair.”

CA will begin a search to find a new independent director to join the board.