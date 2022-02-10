Lady Gaga snubbed in 2022 Oscars race

Lady Gaga has been shockingly snubbed on this yr’s Oscars nominations, which had been introduced in a single day. See the total record of nominees.

The 2022 Academy Awards are virtually upon us — the night time when A-list actors, singers and different members of the Hollywood elite will descend upon the steps of the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles subsequent month.

The telecast is about to air in Australia March 28 on Channel 7, with the nominations introduced by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross in a single day.

The pair revealed the nominees throughout 23 classes within the announcement, which streamed on the Oscars web site and the Film Academy’s social media accounts.

Kristen Stewart scored a nom for her position as Princess Diana in Spencer, regardless of being snubbed on the SAG awards, and can see herself competing towards fan-favourites corresponding to Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) and Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter). Lady Gaga was a shock snub for House of Gucci, which got here as a shock given she’s been nominated for many awards within the lead-up.

Stream extra leisure information stay & on demand with Flash, a devoted information streaming service. New to Flash? Try 14 days free now >

The Power of the Dog and Dune scored 12 and 10 nominations, respectively.

Meanwhile Will Smith might rating two Oscars underneath his belt in a single yr, as he has acquired a nom for Best Actor and Best Picture for his position in King Richard, which he additionally produced.

West Side Story scored seven nods. There had been additionally a number of {couples} within the combine who received nominations. Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst each acquired nominations for his or her roles in The Power of the Dog whereas Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz every individually received nods for Being the Ricardos and Parallel Mothers.

It was disclosed final month that the Oscars ceremony would lastly have a bunch after three years of going host-less. The final time a celeb graced the stage to crack awkward monologue jokes and make enjoyable of the nominees was in 2018, when Jimmy Kimmel took the gig.

Comedian Kevin Hart was slated to host again in 2019, nevertheless, he stepped down inside days after controversy stemming from his previous homophobic tweets. That yr’s ceremony went on and not using a host and the rankings boosted and had a lot vital reward. The present was even a half-hour shorter than earlier years’ four-hour telecasts.

The Academy is leaning in the direction of having a number of hosts take the stage collectively this yr. There isn’t any phrase but on who might be internet hosting the celebration of the movie spectacular.

Here is the total record of 2022 Oscar nominations:

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don‘t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.Ok. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Adam McKay and David Sirota, Don‘t Look Up

Zach Baylin, King Richard

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, The Worst Person within the World

Best Adapted Screenplay

Siân Heder, CODA

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe, Drive My Car

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, and Eric Roth, Dune

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Best Cinematography

Greg Fraser, Dune

Dan Lausten, Nightmare Alley

Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog

Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Janusz Kaminski, West Side Story

Best Film Editing

Hank Corwin, Don‘t Look Up

Joe Walker, Dune

Pamela Martin, King Richard

Peter Sciberras, The Power of the Dog

Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum, Tick, Tick … Boom!

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Live-Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak within the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person within the World (Norway)

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing with Fire

Best Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Original Score

Nicholas Britell, Don‘t Look Up

Hans Zimmer, Dune

Germaine Franco, Encanto

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Best Original Song

“Be Alive” from King Richard — Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto — Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down to Joy” from Belfast — Music and Lyric by Van Morrison

“No Time to Die” from No Time to Die — Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O‘Connell

“Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days — Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Best Sound

Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather, and Niv Adiri, Belfast

Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, and Ron Bartlett, Dune

Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey, and Mark Taylor, No Time to Die

Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie, and Tara Webb, The Power of the Dog

Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, and Shawn Murphy, West Side Story

Best Costume Design

Jenny Beavan, Cruella

Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran, Cyrano

Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan, Dune

Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley

Paul Tazewell, West Side Story

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer, Coming 2 America

Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon, Cruella

Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr, Dune

Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras, House of Gucci

Best Production Design

Dune — Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

Nightmare Alley — Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

The Power of the Dog — Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards

The Tragedy of Macbeth — Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

West Side Story — Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

Best Visual Effects

Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, and Gerd Nefzer, Dune

Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, and Dan Sudick, Free Guy

Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner, and Chris Corbould, No Time to Die

Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker, and Dan Oliver, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein, and Dan Sudick, Spider-Man: No Way Home

This story initially appeared on New York Post and was reproduced right here with permission