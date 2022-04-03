Lady Tridents defeat their Grenadian counterparts 2-1 | Loop Barbados

The Barbados senior ladies’s soccer crew obtained a confidence booster forward of their Concacaf W Championship Qualification encounters versus El Salvador and Belize.

The Lady Tridents will full their Group D fixtures with matches versus El Salvador on April 8 and on April 12 towards Belize.

Last evening on the Barbados Football Association (BFA) Wildey Turf Barbados defeated Grenada 2-1 in an unofficial worldwide pleasant.

The Ladies from the spice isle are on island for immigration causes and each groups took the chance to get some useful time on the pitch.

Grenada are at present on the backside of Group C with zero factors from two matches whereas Barbados are third in Group D with one victory and one defeat.

After a goalless first half Marisa King despatched Barbados forward within the sixty fourth minute. The combative midfielder transformed from the penalty spot after Keldonna Jefferey dealt with the ball contained in the penalty space.

See additionally

Barbados’ Marisa King scored the primary objective and assisted the opposite versus Grenada

Barbados appeared snug with their lead and was in charge of the duel. However, within the 78th minute Chicago State University defender Keinelle Johnson was despatched off by referee Jermaine Newsam.

Two minutes after Johnson’s expulsion Grenada levelled the rating, courtesy of a objective from Sheranda Charles.

When a draw appeared imminent, a freekick by King from the best was partially cleared by the Grenadian protection, which allowed her to ship the ball a second time, this the second try positioned goalkeeper Tirana Williams in a little bit of bother and Alyssa Yard was available to nudge the ball over the road, after Williams misjudged the cross.