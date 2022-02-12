Lahore Qalandars flex PSL title-contender muscles to end Multan Sultans winning streak

Lahore Qalandars 182 for 4 (Fakhar 60, Hafeez 43) beat Multan Sultans 130 all out (Zaman Khan 3-21) by 52 runs

It took seven matches and two venues to get there, however Multan Sultans have lastly misplaced a sport. It got here in opposition to the house favourites Lahore Qalandars in an impressively scientific efficiency from Shaheen Afridi’s aspect, who, after posting 182, noticed off the defending champions by 52 runs with consummate ease.

In what was a staff effort by Qalandars’ bowlers, Sultans have been denied the power to get off to the quick begin they depend on a lot for his or her dominance. They managed simply 38 within the first six overs and, because the asking fee climbed, Rashid Khan broke open the sport with wickets off successive balls. Regular wickets continued to fall, and whereas Sultans, Khushdil Shah specifically, continued to go laborious on the goal, Mohammad Rizwan’s aspect fell a way quick.

Sultans, who had already certified for the knockouts, opted to chase after successful the toss regardless of current success defending scores. Anwar Ali received Abdullah Shafique within the first over, however it was Fakhar Zaman Sultans wanted to fret about. In a considerably lacklustre bowling show within the powerplay, Qalandars have been allowed to pile on the runs, selecting off wayward deliveries as they went. Blessing Muzarabani, Sultans’ hero 24 hours in the past, could not fairly discover the identical accuracy right here, both on the high or tail of the innings, ending up conceding 48 in his 4.

Fakhar’s 37-ball 60 apart, it did not appear as if Sultans have been falling too far behind within the sport. Imran Tahir and Khushdil saved Qalandars sincere with spin by way of the center, whereas Abbas Afridi was sensational along with his variations. By the 14-over mark, Qalandars had simply 107 on the board, and with Mohammad Hafeez and Kamran Ghulam struggling for momentum, Rizwan’s males seemingly had little to fret about.

But 76 off the ultimate six overs, aided by less-than-accurate loss of life bowling, helped the house aspect end up with a frightening 182. In a season the place the pendulum of energy has shifted dramatically from the chasers to the defenders, Sultans wanted a brisk begin. But it was one they have been emphatically denied, with Afridi and Haris Rauf conserving issues tight with the brand new ball. Afridi received the massive wicket of Shan Masood with a stunning offcutter, whereas Rashid and David Wiese saved the batters quiet.

The Afghan legspinner cleaned up Rizwan for a 27-ball 20 which had been a battle all through, however it was Rilee Rossouw’s wicket that received Qalandars believing. He was trapped in entrance off a flatter ball, with the umpire’s resolution upheld on evaluate, and with the asking fee having soared above 11, Sultans had misplaced a key asset of their chase. Sohaib Maqsood and Tim David have been useful for a couple of boundaries right here and there, however they fell in consecutive overs, and Sultans all of the sudden started to fade.

Confidence pumping by way of their veins, and buoyed on by the most important crowd of the match, Qalandars ripped by way of Multan’s decrease order. They have been searching for to publish not simply two additional factors on the board, however make a press release each aspect within the league could be compelled to heed. Rauf removed Khushdil, who represented the final glimmer of Sultan’s hope earlier than Afridi cleaned up Muzarabani. It was left to rising participant Zaman Khan to choose up the ultimate wicket in a contest from which Qalandars have unquestionably emerged as one of many real title contenders this season.