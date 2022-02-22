Lahore Qalandars progress to qualifier despite Super Over defeat

Peshawar Zalmi 158 for 7 (Fawad 2-26) tied with Lahore Qalandars 158 for 8 (Hafeez 49, Afridi 39*) – Zalmi gained after Super Over

It regarded as if a lacklustre chase from Lahore Qalandars would doom them to defeat on this season’s remaining group stage recreation towards Peshawar Zalmi, however a scarcely credible blitz from Shaheen Shah Afridi received them via to a Super Over. He thwacked an unbeaten 39 off 20 balls, together with 23 within the remaining over and 6 off the final ball, to take his aspect there, however that was nearly as good because it received for the Qalandars. A splendid Super Over with the ball from Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz noticed the Qalandars handle simply 5, and Shoaib Malik put away the primary two Afridi balls of the chase for boundaries, wrapping up a win that ought to have been Zalmi’s half an hour earlier, however making certain they take momentum with them into the Eliminator towards Islamabad United on Thursday.

Until the thrilling end, it appeared {that a} brace of top-order wickets from Arshad Iqbal had damaged the Qalandars’ resistance to permit Zalmi to cruise in direction of their fourth successive win. A handful of cameos with the bat had helped them submit a goal of 159, and a Qalandars aspect which appeared lower than absolutely engaged in what was successfully a lifeless rubber by no means maintained the tempo required for the chase.

Mohammad Hafeez might have high scored within the chase with 49 off 44, however for the majority of his innings, he failed to make sure his aspect was on high of the asking charge. With the large hitters failing to fireside, the requirement saved ballooning to the purpose the place the Qalandars wanted 24 off the ultimate over.

Shaheen smashed a 4 and two sixes, and out of the blue the Qalandars have been again inside seven of victory, just for a few dot balls from Mohammad Umar to take it all the way down to the dying. His remaining ball was within the slot, Shaheen pumped it over long-on for an enormous six, and a Gaddafi crowd that had begun to filter out stormed again in for the one-over shootout.

Coming into the sport, either side have been assured passage to the subsequent spherical, and barring a heavy defeat, the Qalandars have been assured to get two bites on the cherry. They ensured that remained the case regardless of defeat in a recreation the place the dearth of depth was palpable for a lot of the competition. Malik top-scored for Zalmi with 32 off 28, with 5 of the highest six reaching double figures. The electrical Mohammad Haris was the one one who fell quick, his Qalandars namesake Haris Rauf dismissing him within the second over, whereas Fawad Ahmed , enjoying his first recreation this season, was the decide of the crop, taking 2 for 26 in his allotted 4.

Fakhar Zaman fell off the primary ball, simply the second time all match he departed early. The different event got here towards Karachi Kings two days in the past, and as on that day, the Qalandars’ means to seek out a goal melted away. No one was in a position to change him almost as successfully, and at one level the Qalandars went virtually seven full overs and not using a boundary.

Right up till the frenetic remaining two overs, Zalmi’s self-discipline with the ball was glorious, with Wahab, Amad Butt and Khalid Usman all conserving the Qalandars on a leash. There was loads of sloppiness within the area although, to the chagrin of an more and more agitated Wahab, although for the perfect half, it appeared as if it would not make a distinction to the end result.

Shaheen’s belligerence, although, meant the sport with little using on it become one thing of a cult basic. The excessive of that superb final-ball six, although – after which Shaheen held his arms aloft in that iconic pose often reserved for a top-order wicket – was adopted by a flat Super Over. It wasn’t the consequence that mattered tonight, however the leisure, and Shaheen had ensured, belatedly, there was sufficient of that to sate an almost full home.