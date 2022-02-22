Lahore Qalandars progress to qualifier despite Super Over defeat
Shaheen shines on the dying; Zalmi will face Islamabad United within the first Eliminator
Peshawar Zalmi 158 for 7 (Fawad 2-26) tied with Lahore Qalandars 158 for 8 (Hafeez 49, Afridi 39*) – Zalmi gained after Super Over
Mohammad Hafeez might have high scored within the chase with 49 off 44, however for the majority of his innings, he failed to make sure his aspect was on high of the asking charge. With the large hitters failing to fireside, the requirement saved ballooning to the purpose the place the Qalandars wanted 24 off the ultimate over.
Right up till the frenetic remaining two overs, Zalmi’s self-discipline with the ball was glorious, with Wahab, Amad Butt and Khalid Usman all conserving the Qalandars on a leash. There was loads of sloppiness within the area although, to the chagrin of an more and more agitated Wahab, although for the perfect half, it appeared as if it would not make a distinction to the end result.
Shaheen’s belligerence, although, meant the sport with little using on it become one thing of a cult basic. The excessive of that superb final-ball six, although – after which Shaheen held his arms aloft in that iconic pose often reserved for a top-order wicket – was adopted by a flat Super Over. It wasn’t the consequence that mattered tonight, however the leisure, and Shaheen had ensured, belatedly, there was sufficient of that to sate an almost full home.
Danyal Rasool is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @Danny61000