Lakhimpur Kheri: SC to hear plea against Ashish Mishra’s bail on Tuesday

The Supreme Court will take up on March 15 a plea difficult the bail granted to Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra, within the incident of violence in Lakhimpur Kheri final yr.

The plea was filed by the households of three of the victims who had been mowed down by a convoy of automobiles throughout a farmers’ protest towards the now-repealed farm legal guidelines. In all, 4 individuals had been crushed beneath the wheels and in subsequent violence, a journalist and three others had been killed. One of the automobiles within the convoy belonged to Mishra.

Having agreed to listen to the petition of the victims on Friday, advocate Prashant Bhushan talked about earlier than the Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana that there’s some urgency as a witness within the case was attacked final evening. Bhushan identified that regardless of the Court’s route to listing the matter on Friday (March 11), the matter was not listed.

The CJI, sitting together with justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli, stated, “It will come up next Tuesday. The Registry has been directed to list the matter.”

Bhushan appeared for petitioners Jagjeet Singh, Pawan Kashyap and Sukhwinder Singh – the kin of three of the victims who died within the violence. In their petition, the petitioners objected to the order of the Allahabad excessive courtroom granting bail to Ashish Mishra on February 10.

The incident occurred on October 3 and inside every week, Mishra was arrested. The petitioners feared that the witnesses within the case can be intimidated because the accused was influential. They submitted of their plea that the bail order didn’t contemplate the heinous nature of the crime, the overwhelming proof towards the accused within the cost sheet, the chance of the accused fleeing from justice, and the potential of his tampering with proof or influencing witnesses. It additionally questioned the inferences drawn by the excessive courtroom by saying, “There might be a possibility that the driver tried to speed up the vehicle to save himself, on account of which, the incident had taken place.”

This was not borne out from data, the petitioners alleged because the cost sheet stated that the automobiles concerned within the incident had been pushed at velocity of 70-100 kmph because it approached the protesting farmers.

In November final yr, the highest courtroom had fashioned a particular investigation workforce (SIT) to hold out a probe into the violence and appointed a retired decide of the Punjab & Haryana excessive courtroom – justice (retired) Rakesh Jain – to observe the investigation. A bench led by CJI Ramana had taken suo moto cognizance of the incident in October final yr and the victims’ plea will even be listed earlier than the identical bench.