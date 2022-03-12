Sports
Lakshya Sen stuns Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen, enters German Open final | Badminton News – Times of India
MUELHEIM AN DER RUHR (Germany): World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen shocked Olympic gold winner Viktor Axelsen in a hard-fought match to enter the ultimate of German Open Super 300 event right here on Saturday.
The 20-year-old Sen, who had claimed his maiden Super 500 title on the India Open in January, continued his wealthy vein of type as he despatched the world No. 1 and top-seed Axelsen packing with a 21-13, 12-21, 22-20 win within the semi-final that lasted one hour and 10 minutes.
It was a memorable efficiency from the world No. 12 Indian as he recorded his first win over his highly-fancied rival who has a 4-0 head-to-head document earlier than Saturday’s match.
In the ultimate on Sunday, Sen will face Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn who beat Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia within the different semi-final.
Sen was forward all through the primary sport that lasted 21 minutes. He didn’t give the Dane any probability to get forward of him. Axelsen discovered it troublesome to match Sen’s tempo within the first sport.
Sen opened up with a 4-1 lead after which prolonged it to 9-4. But Axelsen narrowed it all the way down to 7-9 earlier than Sen grabbed 4 consecutive factors to make it 13-7. Sen’s attacking sport paid dividends as he took 5 consecutive factors to steer 18-10 earlier than clinching the primary sport with ease.
Axelsen made a comeback within the second sport to make it one all and take the match to the decider. He was trailing 3-8 early on however used his peak and attain to good impact to take 5 consecutive factors and degree the rating at 8-8 earlier than zooming forward. From there on, Sen misplaced approach and Axelsen pocketed the second sport with none fuss.
The two gamers left their finest for the final as they fought tooth and nail within the dramatic deciding sport. It turned out to be a battle of nerves as rallies obtained longer with each preventing for every level. From 2-2, it was 4-4 after which 6-6 earlier than Axelsen zoomed forward 15-8.
But the younger Indian fought his approach again in a outstanding trend to shut the hole to 15-17 after which to 17-19. He levelled the rating 19-19 after which 20-20 earlier than sealing the match with two consecutive factors.
In the quarterfinals, Sen had seen off fellow Indian and former prime 10 participant HS Prannoy 21-15, 21-16.
