Lakshya Sen stuns world no 3 Antonsen to enter All England quarterfinals; Sindhu, Saina & Srikanth out | Badminton News – Times of India
BIRMINGHAM: World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen surprised world no 3 Anders Antonsen of Denmark in straight video games to progress to the lads’s singles quarterfinals however it was curtains for Olympic medallists PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal on the All England Championships on Thursday.
Sen, the 20-year-old from Almora, who had claimed his maiden Super 500 title at India Open in January after which reached the finals of German Open final week, notched up an upset 21-16, 21-18 win over third seed Antonsen.
Antonsen is a two-time medallist at World Championships in 2019 Basel and 2021 Huelva respectively. It was their first assembly on the worldwide stage.
Sen will face China’s Lu Guang Zu within the quarter-final.
Fifth seeded Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty additionally entered the final eight stage after making quick work of Mark Lamfuss and Marvin Seidel of Germany 21-7, 21-7.
World no 7 Sindhu, nevertheless, made an early exit after happening 19-21, 21-16, 17-21 to left-handed Takahashi, ranked thirteenth, in an hour and 6 minutes second spherical match.
Saina Nehwal additionally bowed out after her gallant battle ended with a loss to second seed Japanese Akane Yamaguchi in an exhilarating three-game match within the second spherical.
Former world No. 1 Saina, the London Olympics bronze medallist, misplaced 14-21, 21-17, 17-21 to world No. 2 Yamaguchi in a 50-minute girls’s singles conflict.
It was a a lot improved efficiency from the Indian, who had misplaced in straight video games to Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon at German Open final week.
Later within the day, World Championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth additionally bowed out after shedding 21-9, 18-21, 19-21 to Indonesia’s Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in a second spherical that lasted simply over an hour.
In a major consequence, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand additionally entered the quarter-final after their sixth seeded opponents Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu from Indonesia retired within the second recreation lagging 14-19 after profitable the primary recreation 21-18.
Sen’s tactical nous
Sen gave ample show of his tactical acumen as he dished out a defensive recreation and stored Antonsen away from the online to steer 11-9 on the first break. He stored issues below management after the interval to maneuver to a 13-9 lead and maintained the result in pocket the opening recreation.
Sen stored his clears near the baseline and tried to make use of his smashes judiciously to leap to a 9-5 lead early on earlier than grabbing a four-point benefit on the breather.
Antonsen fought his manner again to 14-14, using on six factors on the trot. The duo moved 14-14 to 16-16 earlier than Sen managed to eke out a two-point lead at 18-16.
He stored his nerves and unleashed a cross court docket smash to seize three match factors. Antonsen saved one after an thrilling rally however the Indian shut the door subsequent to make it to the final 8.
Coming into the match with an equal 4-4 head-to-head report, Sindhu was left to do the catch up job as Takahashi led the opening match for many half although the Indian stored snapping at her heels and had levelled scores at 11-1 and 15-15 earlier than transferring to 19-20 at one stage.
Stung by the reversal, Sindhu got here out all cylinders blazing, galloping to an enormous 14-4 lead, a spot which the Japanese could not bridge because the Indian bounced again.
In the decider, Sindhu managed to open up a slender 8-6 lead however Takahashi quickly turned the tables after which reeled off 5 straight factors to leap to 15-10.
Sindhu tried to erase the deficit and made it 17-18 earlier than the Japanese sealed the difficulty comfortably.
Sindhu had made a second spherical exit on the German Open as effectively.
