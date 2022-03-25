Lambie says she felt intimidated negotiating NZ refugee deal with PM

“In the end, I decided to support it. Not for nothing. I did it because I thought, on balance, that medevac gave me leverage to get people out of offshore detention. To let them move on with their lives, after years of limbo,” she stated. “That’s what I told the PM. I told him to show some humanity and get those people off those damn islands. I ended up negotiating an agreement with the government I couldn’t disclose. For years, I held up my end of the agreement. Yesterday, the government held up their end.” Senator Lambie stated she was advised if she disclosed the phrases of the deal then the deal could be off. “I don’t believe that was said out of malice,” she stated.

“The United States resettlement agreement was still going when I negotiated with the Morrison government. And because not everybody who was eligible for resettlement with the United States program would definitely qualify for the New Zealand program, I couldn’t speak out, in case asylum seekers who had a spot in the US deal would turn it down in the hope of taking the New Zealand option. Loading “I agreed to repeal medevac in exchange for an end to offshore detention. An end which, when secured, would mean we wouldn’t have a need for medevac. I stand by it. It won’t restart the boats. It won’t keep costing the taxpayer. It will put a line in the sand.” Ms Andrews stated the NZ association wouldn’t apply to anybody who tried to take a ship to Australia in future. “Australia’s strong border protection policies have not changed. People who come to Australia illegally by boat will never be allowed to settle here. Anyone who breaches our borders will either be sent back or they will be sent to Nauru,” she advised reporters.