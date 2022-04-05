Lamborghini to debut new V10 supercar on April 12, likely Huracan Tecnica

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica was beforehand rumored to be referred to as the JV Stradale, and was lately spied testing within the Arctic Cycle.

Lamborghini has introduced the premiere of a brand new V10 supercar for April 12 on its social media handles, hinting on the upcoming Huracan Tecnica, that’s anticipated to be positioned as a tamer variant of the flagship Lamborghini STO. The teaser exhibits a V10 badge on a carbon-fiber engine cowl proving, hinting that it will likely be one of many Huracan-based fashions confirmed for 2022.

The Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica was beforehand rumored to be referred to as the JV Stradale which was lately spied testing within the Arctic Cycle alongside the off-road-style Huracan Sterrato. Expect the upcomomg mannequin to be a hardcore model of the Huracan minus the acute aerodynamic parts.

It is anticipated to return with a distinct bodykit, together with an aggressive entrance bumper, a rear wing, a big diffuser, a customized engine cowl, and a brand new set of wheels additional distinguishing it from the base-spec Huracan EVO. Expect the Tecnica to be fitted with the identical 5.2-liter naturally-aspirated V10 producing 631 hp and 565 Nm of torque sending energy to the rear wheels.

Though the mannequin won’t be as track-focused because the Huracan STO, it should seemingly retain the carbon-ceramic brakes whereas getting a barely completely different suspension tune.

Lamborghini might produced a restricted variety of models of the Huracan Tecnica earlier than the plug-in hybrid successor arrives in 2024. Expect the mannequin to be cheaper than the STO which began at $327,838 (pre-tax) within the US when it was unveiled again in 2020.

Lamborghini may also drive in two new variations of the Urus SUV, of which one will include an Evo model with a extra highly effective twin-turbo V8 engine. These arrivals will sign the tip of combustion-only fashions for the model because it appears to be like to then chart its path in the direction of electrification.

