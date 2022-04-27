Lana Del Rey shares video of Indian charity, fans appreciate the shoutout. Watch

36-year-old singer-songwriter, Lana Del Rey, not too long ago took to her Instagram web page with a view to share a heartwarming video of an Indian charitable organisation. She is thought to publish movies and images that encourage her together with common posts that celebrities usually add. Her current share has made many thank her for selling this charitable trigger.

After Lana shared this video on April 14, some individuals questioned if her web page had been hacked. But opposite to that notion, she continued posting usually after this as effectively. This made it fairly clear to her followers and followers that she merely wished to acknowledge the noble efforts of this charity that’s on Instagram by the title Vickyraj. It is a non-profit organisation run by a person who visits charities repeatedly.

The video was shared on Instagram by Lana Del Rey with a caption and a tag that credit the movies to the unique poster. The caption appreciatively reads, “My personal hero.” The three movies that have been posted by Lana Del Rey present how the person visits charities and palms over objects of each day want and the like.

Watch the video proper right here:

The video has garnered a number of feedback from individuals who could not cease lauding the charitable efforts and Lana’s appreciation for it. It has additionally obtained greater than 3.6 lakh likes on it thus far. The non-profit organisation’s Instagram web page now has greater than 2.3 lakh followers on it.

An Instagram consumer wrote, “You are an angel Lana, we love you.” “The world needs more kindness like this,” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “I’m praying that even more people like him come into this world and make it better for the next generations to come.”

What are your ideas on these shares by Lana Del Rey?