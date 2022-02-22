Landslides and flooding kill at least 44 in Brazil | CNN





CNN

At least 44 folks have been killed after heavy rains brought on flooding and landslides in Petropolis, within the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro.

It is unknown how many individuals are lacking, in response to the newest report by the Rio de Janeiro Fire and Civil Defense Department.

The metropolis had extra rain in a single afternoon than the historic common for all February, in response to the Civil Defense of Rio, and the municipality has introduced a state of public calamity in Petropolis.

Videos launched on social media present photos of automobiles being dragged by robust currents, and data present there have been 207 calls to the fireplace division associated to heavy rains.

Claudio Castro, governor of Rio de Janeiro state, traveled to Petropolis and introduced that firefighters and public staff from different cities would assist to cope with the results of heavy rains.

A service provider cleansing out their broken store advised Reuters he was shocked by the flooding.

“It arrived by surprise, it started flooding gradually … it was very difficult,” service provider Henrique Pereira stated.

“We lost everything,” one other service provider, Regiane Dias, advised the information company.

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, who’s presently on a visit to Russia, tweeted that he had spoken to ministers and requested for “immediate assistance” to be despatched to the victims.

At the start of February not less than 24 folks died after heavy rain battered São Paulo, triggering floods and landslides throughout the Brazilian state.

More than 1,546 households had been displaced, in response to a press release launched by the State Civil Defense, which additionally stated that not less than eight kids had been among the many useless.

And on the finish of December it was introduced that the loss of life toll from floods and heavy rain, which had blighted the Brazilian state of Bahia since November, had risen to twenty.

Flooding additionally brought on two dams to burst and the displacement of an estimated 62,800 folks, state officers say.