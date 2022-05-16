World
Lanka PM backs protesters demanding president’s ouster – Times of India
COLOMBO: In an uncommon transfer, Sri Lanka’s new PM Ranil Wickremesinghe has prolonged public assist to the protesters, who’ve been tenting at a preferred beachfront right here for over a month calling for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa‘s resignation for mishandling the nation’s worst financial disaster.
The PM on Saturday stated he had appointed a committee to take care of the pursuits of the ‘Gota Go Home‘ village protesters who’ve been tenting at Colombo’s Galle Face Green since April 9. Wickremesinghe, who was appointed by Gotabaya as PM, stated the protesters could be safeguarded and their views could be hunted for the shaping of future coverage.
In an interview with BBC, the PM stated the protest needs to be continued to carry a change within the political system within the nation and to let the nation’s youth take the accountability to steer.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka on Sunday stated it’s taking all additional steps to strengthen the safety of the nation because it investigates the report printed in Indian media that the banned LTTE is planning an assault within the nation on May 18, coinciding with the anniversary of the tip of Sri Lankan Civil War in 2009. The Indian intelligence providers have knowledgeable Sri Lanka that the data has been given as common info. pti
