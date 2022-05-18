World
Lanka’s ex-strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa makes 1st appearance in Parliament since quitting as PM – Times of India
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka‘s former strongman Mahinda Rajapaksa on Wednesday made his first look in Parliament since he was compelled to resign as prime minister and take shelter in a navy camp below excessive safety amidst violent protests in opposition to the financial disaster largely blamed on the Rajapaksas.
Mahinda Rajapaksa, 76, who served because the nation’s prime minister thrice, noticed his residence set on fireplace final week. He, alongside along with his spouse and household, had fled his official residence – Temple Trees – and took shelter on the naval base in Trincomalee.
Mahinda resigned as prime minister final week, hours after his supporters attacked anti-government protesters, prompting authorities to impose a nationwide curfew and deploy Army troops within the capital.
The assault triggered widespread violence in opposition to pro-Rajapaksa politicians.
At least 9 folks died with over 200 being hospitalised. Some 58 of Mahinda Rajapaksa’s authorities colleagues have seen arson assaults on their private properties.
Mahinda, who’s an MP, was seen in Parliament, his first look since he was compelled to resign and retreat to a Navy Camp within the Eastern Province following the May ninth Black Monday violence, the News First newspaper reported.
His son and former cupboard minister Namal Rajapaksa additionally attended the Parliament session.
Both Rajapaksas had been notable absentees on Tuesday when a movement to droop the Standing Orders to debate the movement expressing displeasure on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was taken up for a vote, it stated.
The movement was defeated.
On May 11, Defence Secretary Gen. (Rtd.) Kamal Gunaratne confirmed that former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa was quickly moved to the Trincomalee Navy Dockyard.
“He will not live there forever. After the situation returns to normal, he will be relocated to a residence or location of his choice,” he stated.
He stated the previous prime minister might be protected so long as he lives, as each former president is entitled to safety and safety.
Sri Lanka is going through its worst financial disaster since gaining independence from Britain in 1948.
The disaster is prompted partly by a scarcity of overseas foreign money, which has meant that the nation can’t afford to pay for imports of staple meals and gasoline, resulting in acute shortages and really excessive costs.
Thousands of demonstrators have hit the streets throughout Sri Lanka since April 9 in search of the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the federal government ran out of cash for very important imports.
Mahinda Rajapaksa, 76, who served because the nation’s prime minister thrice, noticed his residence set on fireplace final week. He, alongside along with his spouse and household, had fled his official residence – Temple Trees – and took shelter on the naval base in Trincomalee.
Mahinda resigned as prime minister final week, hours after his supporters attacked anti-government protesters, prompting authorities to impose a nationwide curfew and deploy Army troops within the capital.
The assault triggered widespread violence in opposition to pro-Rajapaksa politicians.
At least 9 folks died with over 200 being hospitalised. Some 58 of Mahinda Rajapaksa’s authorities colleagues have seen arson assaults on their private properties.
Mahinda, who’s an MP, was seen in Parliament, his first look since he was compelled to resign and retreat to a Navy Camp within the Eastern Province following the May ninth Black Monday violence, the News First newspaper reported.
His son and former cupboard minister Namal Rajapaksa additionally attended the Parliament session.
Both Rajapaksas had been notable absentees on Tuesday when a movement to droop the Standing Orders to debate the movement expressing displeasure on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was taken up for a vote, it stated.
The movement was defeated.
On May 11, Defence Secretary Gen. (Rtd.) Kamal Gunaratne confirmed that former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa was quickly moved to the Trincomalee Navy Dockyard.
“He will not live there forever. After the situation returns to normal, he will be relocated to a residence or location of his choice,” he stated.
He stated the previous prime minister might be protected so long as he lives, as each former president is entitled to safety and safety.
Sri Lanka is going through its worst financial disaster since gaining independence from Britain in 1948.
The disaster is prompted partly by a scarcity of overseas foreign money, which has meant that the nation can’t afford to pay for imports of staple meals and gasoline, resulting in acute shortages and really excessive costs.
Thousands of demonstrators have hit the streets throughout Sri Lanka since April 9 in search of the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as the federal government ran out of cash for very important imports.