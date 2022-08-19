Lanka’s Ruling Party Asks New President To Help With Ex-Leader Rajapaksa’s Return

Gotabaya Rajapaksa flew to Singapore final month and stop as Sri Lanka’s president.

Sri Lanka’s ruling social gathering has requested the nation’s new president to supply safety and different help for his predecessor who fled to Southeast Asia final month after protests flared amid a crippling financial disaster, an official mentioned on Thursday.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa flew to Singapore final month and stop as Sri Lanka’s president, making means for veteran politician Ranil Wickremesinghe to win a vote in parliament and take the highest job.

Rajapaksa, who has been accused of mishandling the island nation’s financial system resulting in its worst monetary disaster in seven a long time, is presently in Thailand for a short lived keep.

Sagara Kariyawasam, normal secretary of the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, mentioned his social gathering had approached Wickremesinghe for assist to allow Rajapaksa’s return.

“We requested the president to facilitate and provide the necessary security and facilities for former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to return to the country,” Kariyawasam informed Reuters.

“The date of his return is not finalised.”

Local broadcaster Newsfirst, citing a former ambassador, mentioned on Wednesday that Rajapaksa would return dwelling subsequent week.

In an interview with Reuters earlier on Thursday, Wickremesinghe mentioned he was “not aware” of any such plans for the previous president’s return.

A former army officer who took workplace after successful an election in 2019 by a landslide majority, Rajapaksa is the primary Sri Lankan president to stop mid-term.

His resignation adopted widespread protests within the island nation of twenty-two million folks, and got here after 1000’s of individuals stormed the presidential residence and workplace within the business capital Colombo in early July.

