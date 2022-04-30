Europe
Lantern parade takes place in Seoul to celebrate Buddha’s birthday
The lantern parade celebrating Buddha’s birthday returns to the streets of Seoul after three years, as earlier ones had been cancelled as a result of Covid-19 pandemic.
What began as a easy non secular ritual is now a exhuberant spring competition the place streets, temples and purchasing centres are adorned with hundreds of lotus lanterns.
During the parade, the spotlight of the week-long occasion, contributors stroll nearly three kilometres holding lanterns, pushing massive scale lanterns and performing as bystanders clap and cheer them on.