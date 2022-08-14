LAPD Ends Investigation into Anne Heche Car Crash

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Police Department has ended its investigation into Anne Heche’s automotive accident, when the actor crashed right into a Los Angeles residence on Aug. 5.

Heche is mind lifeless and on life assist, pending analysis for organ donation.

“As of today, there will be no further investigative efforts made in this case,” the division introduced Friday. “Any information or records that have been requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and included in the overall case. When a person suspected of a crime expires, we do not present for filing consideration.”

Detectives trying into the crash had mentioned narcotics have been present in a blood pattern taken from Heche, 53. She has been hospitalized at a Los Angeles burn middle.