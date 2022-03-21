LAPD offering reward for information on driver of Tesla in ‘dangerous’ airborne stunt

The Los Angeles Police Department is providing a reward for data on the driving force of a rented Tesla that crashed into two parked automobiles early Sunday morning whereas making an attempt a harmful stunt in Echo Park.

The 2018 Tesla S-BLM was quickly airborne on the intersection of Baxter and Alvarado streets earlier than smashing into two automobiles and several other trash cans, the LAPD mentioned. A video shared by the LAPD’s Central Division exhibits the Tesla dashing down Baxter — considered one of Los Angeles’ steepest streets — going airborne after which slamming down onto its entrance wheels within the moments earlier than the crash.

The driver deserted the Tesla and fled, police mentioned. Detectives plan to contact the one that rented the Tesla to find out if she or he was the driving force.

The LAPD is providing $1,000 to anybody capable of present data that results in the driving force being recognized. Those with tips about the hit-and-run are requested to contact Det. Juan Campos at (213) 833-3713 or at 31480@lapd.on-line. Anonymous ideas will also be submitted at lacrimestoppers.org.