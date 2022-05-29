Large fire breaks out at mill building in Taunton

TAUNTON — Firefighters from a number of cities spent hours placing out a blaze in Taunton Saturday morning. Crews responded to the 29,000-square-foot mill constructing on Spring Lane round 4 a.m.

Heavy smoke and flames had been seen upon arrival, the Taunton Fire Department stated.

It took crews till 12:30 p.m. to deliver the hearth underneath management. They anticipated to stay on the scene for hours to observe scorching spots.

Berkley, Lakeville, Bridgewater, Raynham, and Rehoboth firefighters helped with the response.

No accidents had been reported.

The constructing was inbuilt 1900. It’s location, in addition to the hearth’s depth, made the flames troublesome to place out.

The reason for the hearth is unknown on the time.