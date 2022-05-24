Large Gatherings Banned Near Mosque In Mangaluru Till Thursday

Section 144 can be in place from 8 pm of May 24 to eight am of May 26. (Representational picture)

Mangaluru, Karnataka:

Large gatherings have been banned inside 500-meter space of Malali Juma Masjid in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

According to Mangaluru authorities, Section 144 can be in place from 8 pm of May 24 to eight am of May 26.

A Hindu temple-like architectural design was found beneath an outdated mosque on the outskirts of Mangaluru on April 21.

The improvement got here to the entrance in the course of the renovation work at Juma Masjid in Malali, within the outskirts of Mangaluru.

The renovation work was being carried out by the mosque authorities.