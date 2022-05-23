Large swaths of the U.S. set daily temperature records

toggle caption National Weather Service

Large parts of the nation, stretching from Texas to the Northeast, set new day by day temperature data over the weekend.

Well above regular temps continued on Sunday, largely within the Northeast in Connecticut and Massachusetts, stated Marc Chenard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

The record-breaking early season warmth wave “is not all that common, but it’s not unprecedented by any means,” Chenard stated.

Almost 20 million individuals had been under a heat advisory on Sunday afternoon, a quantity that fell to about 15.8 million by night.

Scientists have discovered that climate change both intensifies and drives up the likelihood of heatwaves. While Chenard says he cannot decide whether or not anyone occasion is brought on by local weather change, the meteorologist attributes the bizarre temperatures to the fluctuations in climate patterns.

“If you think of the pattern as like an ocean wave, when the wave is flatter temperatures tend to be more normal across the country,” he stated. “However when the wave becomes more amplified you have bigger peaks and bigger dips in the wave. Where you have the peaks you tend to get warm air moving northward resulting in above normal temperatures … and where you have the dips you get colder air pushing southward resulting in below normal temperatures.”

That’s why, Chenard stated, we’re additionally seeing unusually chilly temperatures over parts of the Rockies and Plains this weekend.

Here’s a rundown of the brand new temperature data for every calendar day that had been set this weekend in elements of the Northeast and South, in response to the information supplied by the NWS on Sunday afternoon. While these numbers are preliminary, the meteorologist added, they’re unlikely to alter a lot within the report books, if in any respect.

May 21

Richmond, Va., hit 95 levels, breaking its 1962 report by 2 levels.

Austin, Texas, marked a brand new excessive of 100 levels, up from 99 levels in 1939.

San Antonio, Texas, reached 101 levels, leaping from 98 levels in 1939.

Victoria, Texas, noticed a excessive of 97 levels, in comparison with the day’s excessive of 96 levels in 1939.

Vicksburg, Miss., reached 98 levels to interrupt its 1962 report by 4 levels.

Georgetown, Del., hit 95 levels, surpassing 94 levels in 1996.

Hagerstown, Md., logged a 91-degree day, exceeding the 90-degree day in 1941.

Islip, N.Y., tied its 1996 report of 90 levels.

Atlantic City, N.J., hit 93 levels for the primary time on that day since 1996.

Baton Rouge, La., tied its 1922 report at 95 levels.

Philadelphia tied its 1934 report of 95 levels.

Worcester, Mass., tied its 1975 report of 88 levels.

Jackson, Ky., reached 86 levels to tie its 2018 report.

The airport in Dulles, Va., hit 92 levels, tying its 1996 mark.

May 22

The Dulles International Airport in Virginia reached 91 levels, 2 levels above the report set on the identical day final 12 months.

Westfield, Mass., hit 93 levels, which breaks the report set final 12 months at 90 levels.

Worcester, Mass., tied the report for 90 levels, a mark set in 1992.

Tampa, Fla., hit 96 levels, a level larger than its 1975 report.

Sarasota, Fla., matched its 96-degree day report from 1974.