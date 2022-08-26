“Largest In History”: Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen’s Art Collection Up For Auction

New York:

Christie’s introduced plans on Thursday to public sale off the artwork assortment of late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, which it estimated to be value greater than $1 billion.

The November public sale of greater than 150 items spanning 500 years of artwork historical past might be “the largest and most exceptional art auction in history,” Christie’s stated in an announcement.

The works will embody “La montagne Sainte-Victoire” by French painter Paul Cezanne, valued at greater than $100 million, the public sale home stated.

It is holding the public sale with the late billionaire’s property. Christie’s stated all proceeds will go to charitable causes, as per the desires of Allen, who was an avid artwork collector, innovator and philanthropist.

“To Paul, art was both analytical and emotional. He believed that art expressed a unique view of reality — combining the artist’s inner state and inner eye — in a way that can inspire us all,” stated Jody Allen, the executor of the property.

“His collection reflects the diversity of his interests, with their own mystique and beauty.”

Christie’s CEO Guillaume Cerutti stated the public sale might be like no different.

“The inspirational figure of Paul Allen, the extraordinary quality and diversity of works, and the dedication of all proceeds to philanthropy, create a unique combination that will make the sale of the Paul G. Allen Collection an event of unprecedented magnitude,” Cerutti stated.

Allen, who died in 2018, co-founded Microsoft with Bill Gates in 1975.

