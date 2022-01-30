Lassila: Time for an Aussie gold rush that’s long overdue

Australia received Winter Olympic gold medals seemingly for enjoyable again within the noughties, then the success dried up. The final Aussie to face on high of the rostrum expects that to vary in Beijing.

When Lydia Lassila received the ladies’s aerials title on the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics, Australia’s gold rush was exhibiting no indicators of ever stopping.

At the height of her powers, Lassila was considered one of two Aussies to strike gold that week, following snowboarder Torah Bright, who received the ladies’s half-pipe simply six days earlier.

After short-track pace skater Steven Bradbury’s unimaginable breakthrough win in 2002, Australians have been successful Winter Olympic gold medals for enjoyable – scooping up 5 in eight years earlier than it all of a sudden got here to a halt.

Twelve years after her inspiring victory, Lassila stays the final Aussie to win Olympic gold however the Seven commentator is tipping the lengthy drought may lastly finish in Beijing.

Here is one title I wish to be rid of. I don’t wish to be Australia’s final remaining gold medallist. That was 12 years in the past.

We are prepared so as to add to our gold medal tally and I’m assured this may change in Beijing as a result of that is the strongest trying group we’ve ever had.

There are a variety of potential champions, so it’s going to come right down to who can carry all of it collectively on the day.

Who will have the ability to execute? Who will have the ability to overcome distraction, ache, fatigue, doubt, worry and insecurity? Who will have the ability to draw on their experiences and rise to the event?

That is less complicated stated than completed. Winning any medal on the Olympics is difficult however it is usually a good looking second to witness.

It doesn’t matter how gifted or skilled you’re as a result of the Olympics carry additional stress.

That is what makes it so superb and why successful an Olympic gold is so prized.

Every athlete needs to win in order that added stress is pure. But it’s how an athlete handles it that issues. The Olympic spirit can carry you up however it’s a high quality stability.

Some athletes will fall quick and underperform, which is heartbreaking. Some will carry out as anticipated, which is relieving. Then there are these that can discover one thing additional inside themselves and over carry out.

Anything can occur on the Olympics.

For me, successful gold in Vancouver was proof of what I at all times believed I may do.

It was a dream I’d had for the reason that age of six however the path was lengthy, undulating and difficult, stuffed with useless ends and fallacious turns.

The 2006 Winter Olympics was a catastrophe for me.

In my thoughts, I had an opportunity, regardless of a painful knee harm. But within the semi-final, it utterly exploded – together with my coronary heart.

I silently vowed to myself that I’d be again and was not going to let that finish my profession. I had extra to do.

Four years later in Vancouver, the third of my 5 Olympics, my knee had recovered and my thoughts was toughened. My preparation had been good and I had a strong plan and the proper individuals to assist me follow it.

Through constant work, my bodily expertise have been world’s greatest and I had developed the psychological expertise to deflect off damaging feedback (even from myself), worry and insecurity.

That took lots of self-discipline, however that was precisely the place I needed to be.

I had completed the work, I had ticked the bins and I had visualised myself changing into an Olympic gold medallist time and again.

I used to be leaping like no girl had ever jumped earlier than and I nailed it.

Relief was the primary emotion I felt, adopted by pure exhilaration, like I used to be flying. Everything I had gone by means of appeared value it for that one treasured second in time.

That feeling is what I hope each athlete experiences. It actually is priceless.

If I may supply any recommendation to the Australians going to Beijing, it might be to simply follow your routines and your processes.

Replace damaging ideas with optimistic ones.

Conserve your power, however let your self be lifted and impressed by the superb performances and spirit of the Olympics.

Yes, it’s the Olympic Games. It is vital to you, however you’re nonetheless competing in opposition to the identical athletes you see all season. You are prepared. You have completed the work.

Originally revealed as Winter Olympics 2022: Lydia Lassila tips Aussies to break 12-year gold medal drought in Beijing