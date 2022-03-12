Last chance: Cape Town toddler in desperate need of stem cell donor | News24

Gracey Green might have only some months to discover a bone marrow donor, as she fights a uncommon type of blood most cancers.

Gracelyn “Gracey” Green might solely have a number of months to discover a stem cell donor, as she fights a uncommon type of blood most cancers.

The 14-month-old from Atlantis in Cape Town has change into the face of a determined drive to enroll extra individuals of color to the SA Bone Marrow Registry (SABMR).

Gracey was recognized with juvenile myelomonocytic leukaemia (JMML) in August final 12 months, after her caregiver and great-aunt, Lizel Solomons, seen her swollen abdomen.

“The wind was taken out of my sails. I couldn’t talk, I couldn’t move. The tears just rolled down my face,” she recalled.

The prognosis was simply the primary shock for Solomons – after it was decided Gracey wants a stem cell transplant to deal with the illness, the household discovered there’s not a single donor match in South Africa.

The double blow got here solely two months after tragedy struck the household.

Gracey’s mom, Shanique Green, died final June when a fireplace broke out of their Atlantis dwelling.

As the flames crept larger, Shanique handed Gracey to her uncle and tried to rescue her grandmother from the blaze. Both died that evening, alongside along with her grandfather and uncle.

Solomons stated: “I lost both my parents at once, along with my brother. It’s hard to accept that Gracey’s mommy is not here to see her take her first steps.”

Despite her sickness, Gracey remained a cheerful toddler who cherished to bounce, she added.

“She is a joy to have around. She loves dancing and will even dance when there’s no music. She learns very quickly and she’s always happy – she loves blowing kisses. She doesn’t show her pain, but I can see it’s there.”

Gracey’s signs first appeared final July when she developed an unusually swollen tummy.

Solomons took her to a physician, and he or she was transferred to the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital for pressing remedy. Gracey’s assessments confirmed she had an enlarged spleen, liver and lymph nodes, and he or she was ultimately recognized with JMML.

“It happens when certain white blood cells, called monocytes and myelocytes, don’t mature as they should. This can either happen suddenly or can be associated with other genetic disorders in some children. In Gracey’s case, it’s linked to the former,” stated Solomon.

The 14-month-old Gracey Green from Atlantis in Cape Town. Supplied Supplied

“Since the diagnosis, she’s been on several chemotherapy drugs to slow the spread of cancer cells and has undergone chemo without any improvement.”

Gracey’s solely likelihood of survival lies in a stem cell transplant, however there isn’t any donor that matches her on the South African registry. This has seen the household embark on a large-scale drive to enroll as many donors as potential.

Her father, Lorenzo Erasmus, stated: “Doctors aren’t certain how long she will live without a transplant, but our focus right now is to find the best match. The better the match, the better her survival rate after the procedure.”

Solomons added:

It’s a race in opposition to time. Her situation is beginning to slowly deteriorate.

The SABMR is facilitating a donor match for Gracey and is imploring individuals of color to get examined to see in the event that they might be a potential stem cell match.

The appearing head of affected person providers for the SABMR, Zaahier Isaacs, stated Gracey was categorized as an emergency transplant case and there was no time to waste.

“In most cases, family members, especially siblings are generally most suitable, but even then, only 30% of patients are lucky enough to find a suitable match among their relatives. That’s why we must cast the net wider to the public to find the best possible match,” he added.

People of color have been closely underrepresented on the registry, stated Isaacs.

This means it’s rather more troublesome for sufferers of color to discover a matching donor – Gracey at present has a one in 100 000 likelihood of discovering a match.

There are at present solely round 74 000 donors on the registry.

“The likelihood of people from mixed ethnic backgrounds finding a successful match is a mere 37% compared to patients from European descent whose chances are 72%.

“The process to donate stem cells is non-invasive and takes lower than a couple of minutes to sign up on our web site. Anyone in good well being, between the ages of 16 and 45, can register,” stated Isaacs.

Alongside the donor drive, the SABMR has launched a crowdfunding campaign to boost R500 000 in the direction of procuring extra buccal swab testing kits and canopy the prices of donors’ medical assessments in a hope to avoid wasting Gracey’s life.

