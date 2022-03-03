Last week, he was a hot air balloon pilot. Now, he’s helping defend Kyiv as missiles fall from the sky

He was scared, he stated — all people there was scared.

“One thing is having soldiers coming at you, but when there are rockets flying from the sky and you have no control over that, that is another thing,” he stated.

Rostislav, or Rostia for brief, will not be a navy man. Just every week in the past, in his pre-invasion life — a life that appears fully alien proper now — he labored as a scorching air balloon pilot.

Rostia and his pal Roman had been again at their guard put up on Wednesday, standing in entrance of the TV tower web site for hours at a time. CNN will not be utilizing their full names, for safety causes.

The pair are members of Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces, a department of the nation’s armed forces made up largely of volunteers like them.

They joined up on Thursday, simply hours after the Russian invasion began. Automatic rifles, handed to them by Ukrainian authorities final week, swing from their shoulders.

They are volunteers, they usually seem like it: Neither is carrying a helmet or, as they freely admit, any type of thermal underwear to maintain them heat.

Roman is wearing tracksuit bottoms, sturdy sneakers and a camouflage vest over a jacket that doesn’t look thick sufficient for the freezing climate in Kyiv in latest days.

Rostia, carrying darkish utility trousers and a thinly-padded informal jacket, has pulled his black hood over his head to defend himself from the sleet that has began to fall.

They admit they’re chilly, however say they’re okay. Sleep is the principle downside. The shifts are lengthy and correct relaxation is difficult to return by in a metropolis below assault. It by no means appears to get quiet for lengthy sufficient. There are at all times sirens, loud booms and extra sirens.

The indicators of destruction had been throughout Rostia and Roman on Wednesday. The street was coated in crushed concrete, an enormous piece of metallic, grotesquely twisted, lay close by.

Across the street was a fitness center — its partitions scorched and all of its home windows shattered within the wake of the strike. The treadmills, stationary bikes and elliptical machines inside had been all coated with a thick layer of mud, and smoke was nonetheless rising from the constructing.

Five folks had been killed within the assault on Tuesday, in accordance with Ukrainian authorities. Their blood was nonetheless clearly seen on the road on Wednesday.

They died close to the positioning of one other bloodbath. The TV tower stands in Kyiv’s Babyn Yar neighborhood . Between 1941 and 1943, the Nazis shot tens of hundreds of individuals right here, together with virtually the complete Jewish inhabitants of Kyiv, in accordance with the memorial’s official web site. The complete space is now thought of sacred floor, in accordance with the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial.

When requested in the event that they ever thought they’d be on this state of affairs, Rostia and Roman each smile slightly and shake their heads.

“But any guy that can handle a gun should be here now,” Rostia stated.

Like many males in Kyiv, Roman and Rostia despatched their households away from the Ukrainian capital when the invasion began.

“I have three beautiful sons. They are 11, six, and three-and-a-half years old and they’re very energetic,” stated Roman. “The oldest one understands what is going on. The younger two don’t,” he stated, including that his boys, like he and his spouse, love fishing.

His spouse, he stated, is like all the opposite wives in Ukraine proper now: “She’s scared but she understands I have to be here.”

Rostia and his spouse determined that she and their 10-year outdated daughter would attempt to search security in Poland, however he stated that after they acquired to the border, the road of automobiles ready to cross was over 30 kilometers (round 18.6 miles) lengthy. So they modified their plans — on Wednesday, they had been making an attempt to flee to Slovakia as an alternative.

“I told my daughter that I will stay behind and protect the land,” Rostia stated.

Almost 40,000 volunteers joined the Territorial Defense Forces within the first two days after the invasion started, in accordance with the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces. In truth, so many individuals have tried to affix up that some needed to be turned away — a joke has been going round Kyiv that solely these with connections are actually in a position to enlist.

Tens of hundreds of others are supporting volunteers like Roman and Rostia. Locals have been bringing them meals and scorching drinks, making Molotov cocktails for the guards. At one level, a person driving a automobile stuffed to the brink with cigarettes pulls in, providing them as many cartons as they’d like.