‘Lasting changes’: Oil fears ignite prices for Australian energy giants

S&P Global Platts’ Japan-Korea Marker, the benchmark for spot LNG in North Asia – the place nearly all of uncontracted Australian cargoes are bought, not too long ago touched a document excessive and stays elevated at round $US40 per million British thermal models.

UBS head of Australian power and utilities analysis, Tom Allen, stated Asian spot costs have been extremely correlated to the European benchmark gasoline value.

“With conflict in Europe driving a renewed focus on energy security and the need for greater diversification of energy supply, EU gas hub prices are likely to remain elevated into the medium term,” he stated

Meanwhile, Jarden’s analyst Nik Burns stated the funding financial institution’s “base case” for Brent oil in 2022 – the state of affairs it considers essentially the most possible consequence – had elevated from $US83 a barrel to $US100 a barrel.

“We continue to see significant risks to oil supplies and there are now a number of credible scenarios that could see Brent exceed US$150,” he stated.