Lata Mangeshkar, Bollywood’s Most Beloved Voice, Dies at 92

“If we play her songs one by one, we could hear her for a month and never hear the same song again,” Kajol said Sunday on Twitter. “Prolific and profound.”

Ms. Mangeshkar additionally had a profession as a dwell performer, often showing onstage in an understated white or cream-colored sari. India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, was mentioned to have been moved to tears by her rendering of a patriotic Hindi tune, “Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon,” after India’s struggle with China in 1962.

“She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled,” Mr. Modi mentioned Sunday on Twitter. Ms. Mangeshkar was an early supporter of Mr. Modi.

Lata Mangeshkar was born on Sept. 28, 1929, within the metropolis of Indore, in what’s now the state of Madhya Pradesh. She was the oldest of 5 kids born to Shuddhamati Mangeshkar and her husband, Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, a well known classical musician lively in Marathi-language theater. Her sisters Meena, Asha and Usha and her brother, Hridaynath, all of whom survive her, are additionally musicians.

The household was affluent at first, dwelling in a big home within the metropolis of Sangli, in what’s now the state of Maharashtra. Her father was her first music instructor, and she or he acted in a couple of performs as a toddler, although her father was reluctant to let his daughters seem onstage. Ms. Mangeshkar spent a lot of her childhood on the street, because the household accompanied her father’s theater firm on tour throughout the area.

In the 2009 guide, “Lata Mangeshkar … in Her Own Voice,” written by Nasreen Munni Kabir, Ms. Mangeshkar mentioned she gave up formal training on her first day of faculty. She had introduced her 10-month-old sister, Asha, together with her, and the instructor refused to permit the infant into the classroom, she mentioned.