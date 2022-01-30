Lata Mangeshkar Has Recovered From Covid: Maharashtra Health Minister

Lata Mangeshkar’s staff has been recurrently been sharing her well being updates. (File)

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has lastly recovered from COVID-19 and pneumonia, knowledgeable Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday.

Nearly a month again, she had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital after she was recognized with Covid-19 and pneumonia.

Earlier right this moment, Rajesh Tope mentioned, “I spoke with Dr Pratit Samdani who is treating singer Lata Mangeshkar. She’s recovering, was on a ventilator for some days, but is better now. She is no more on ventilator. Only oxygen is being given to her. She is responding to the treatment.”

The singer’s staff has been recurrently been sharing her well being updates with the intention to dismiss any rumours.

Hailed as considered one of Indian cinema’s iconic singers, Lata Mangeshkar acquired the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, within the 12 months 2001.

Fondly referred to as ‘Nightingale of India’, the legendary singer has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi movies and has sung many tracks in a number of Indian languages and international languages.