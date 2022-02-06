World

lata mangeshkar: Pakistan PM Imran Khan condoles Lata Mangeshkar’s death, says subcontinent lost one of the truly great singers – Times of India

Photo of The Wall The Wall9 hours ago
0 1 minute read


ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday condoled the dying of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, saying the subcontinent has misplaced one of many actually nice singers the world has recognized.
The 92-year-old playback singer died on Sunday in Mumbai.

“With the death of Lata Mangeshkar the subcontinent has lost one of the truly great singers the world has known. Listening to her songs has given so much pleasure to so many people all over the world,” tweeted Khan, who was on a four-day visit to China





Source link

Tags
Photo of The Wall The Wall9 hours ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of The Wall

The Wall

Back to top button