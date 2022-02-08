“Lata Mangeshkar’s Brother Fired In 8 Days…”: PM’s Swipe At Congress

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday renewed his assault on the Congress, citing the dismissal of Hridaynath Mangeshkar, the brother of iconic late singer Lata Mangeshkar, from All India Radio to accuse the opposition social gathering of stifling freedom of expression – a cost continuously levelled towards his authorities

“Today India is sad because of the demise of Lata Mangeshkarji… but let me tell you that during Congress’ rule in Goa, her younger brother, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, was removed from All India Radio in eight days as he recited some verses from Veer Savarkar’s poem,” the Prime Minister mentioned.

The Prime Minister – who tore into the Congress yesterday as nicely, launching a litany of barbs and accusations forward of elections in 5 states this month – additionally pointed to legendary lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri who, he mentioned, had been despatched to jail in 1949 for criticising late former PM Jawaharlal Nehru.

PM Modi additionally referred to famed singer Kishore Kumar, who “did not bow to Indira Gandhi during the Emergency and was banned from singing on the radio”.

“The Congress’s problem is it has never thought beyond its dynasty. The biggest threats to democracy are dynastic parties. And when a family becomes paramount then the first casualty is talent,” he mentioned within the Rajya Sabha.

As a part of his fierce assaults right now, Prime Minister Modi additionally mentioned “talent is the first casualty of dynastic politics” and listed how the nation would have been totally different “if Congress had not there”.

Hitting again on the Congress – which, with different events – has repeatedly accused him of destroying federalism, the Prime Minister mentioned the social gathering had a historical past of dismissing state governments.

“They believe in discredit, destabilise, dismiss… big speeches are given on federalism but have we forgotten the times when chief ministers were removed for small reasons? Our thoughts aren’t like that of the Congress,” the Prime Minister mentioned.