Lata Mangeshkar’s “Slow Poisoning” Health Scare In 1962

Lata Mangeshkar, 92, died on Sunday in Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital. (File)

New Delhi:

With a string of hits beneath her belt, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar had already cemented her place as probably the most in style playback singers in Hindi cinema, however the 12 months 1962 introduced with it critical well being worries for the singer and the surprising information of her being “slowly poisoned” — probably by her servant.

Bharat Ratna Mangeshkar, 92, died on Sunday in Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital, her demise drawing curtains to an excellent eight a long time lengthy profession.

Recalling the incident of poisoning in her 60s to Nasreen Munni Kabir within the guide “Lata Mangeshkar in Her Own Voice”, the music icon mentioned she was bedridden for 3 months.

“In 1962, I fell very ill for about three months. One day, I woke up feeling very uneasy in my stomach. And then I started throwing up – it was terrible, the vomit was a greenish colour. The doctor came and even brought an x-ray machine home because I could not move. He x-rayed my stomach and said I was being slowly poisoned,” Mangeshkar mentioned within the guide.

Mangeshakar, in a free-wheeling dialog with the London-based creator Nasreen Munni Kabir, had recalled how she felt so weak that she thought she would by no means be capable of sing once more.

After listening to the surprising information of her being slowly poisoned, her sister Usha went straight into the kitchen and informed everybody that from that second on, she would do the cooking as a substitute of the servant.

Soon, the servant sneaked off with out telling anybody and “without collecting any pay”, claimed the veteran singer.

“So we thought someone had planted him there. We didn’t know who it was. I was bed-ridden for three months and was so weak,” she mentioned, including that they by no means acquired to know concerning the particular person behind it.

Recalling these tough instances, Mangeshkar within the guide printed by Niyogi Books, shared how famous lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri saved her firm throughout these three months.

“He (Mahrooh) ate whatever I ate and recited poetry and read me stories. We talked and laughed together. I thoroughly enjoyed his company,” she mentioned.

The first music that Mangeshkar sang after her restoration was “Kahin Deep Jale Kahin Dil” from Bees Saal Baad, composed by Hemant Kumar. A smashing hit of the 12 months, it gained the singer her second Filmfare Award for playback singing.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)