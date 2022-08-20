Late Bremen treble stuns Borussia Dortmund

Three late Werder Bremen objectives have surprised Borussia Dortmund and sealed an unbelievable 3-2 away win, whereas woeful Bayer Leverkusen misplaced for the third straight sport within the Bundesliga.

Dortmund seemed to be cruising to the highest of the league with a 3rd win out of three this season on Saturday by objectives from Julian Brandt and Raphael Guerreiro.

But promoted Bremen hit again in spectacular style by three substitutes as Lee Buchanan scored on 89 minutes earlier than Niklas Schmidt and Oliver Burke each struck in stoppage time.

“I have no idea how that happened,” Dortmund captain Marco Reus informed Sky.

“If I knew, I could have stopped it. We didn’t have control of the game in the second half despite leading. It was too wild.

“We haven’t performed nicely the entire sport.”

Surprise bottom side Leverkusen lost 3-0 at home to Hoffenheim, Freiburg won 1-0 at regional rivals VfB Stuttgart and Wolfsburg drew 0-0 with Schalke as Simon Terodde twice had a penalty saved for the visitors, who are yet to win on their Bundesliga return.

Second-placed Mainz won 2-1 at Augsburg.

Champions Bayern Munich can go top as they travel to Bochum on Sunday when Eintracht Frankfurt also host Cologne. Bayern lost 4-2 at then promoted Bochum last term.

On Friday, leaders Borussia Monchengladbach beat Hertha Berlin 1-0.

Dortmund, who also lost midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud to a shoulder injury in the first half, failed to really get going until Brandt blasted home from just outside the box on the stroke of halftime.

The Germany man, linked with a move away from Dortmund, was given far too much time but unerringly found the bottom corner.

Portugal left back Guerreiro also netted from distance on 77 minutes and the game looked over as Dortmund also hit the post.

Out of nowhere, Englishman Buchanan struck with the outside of the boot, Schmidt headed home and Scotland’s Burke smashed in at the near post as Dortmund fell apart in a mind-boggling way.

Leverkusen were an impressive third last term but have been terrible so far this season. They went behind to a superb backheel from Hoffenheim’s Christoph Baumgartner following a fine early move.

Andrej Kramaric’s close-range header compounded Leverkusen’s misery and Robert Skov had a third in the first half ruled out for an earlier foul. The third did come through Georginio Rutter on 78 minutes.

Leverkusen coach Gerardo Seoane was trying ahead to a return to the Champions League however has now discovered himself below strain having additionally gone out within the German Cup first spherical to 3rd tier Elversberg.