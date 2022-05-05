Late Lady Roberta, Sir Kyffin’s honoured in Simpson Motors sale | Loop Barbados

Inchcape’s intention to accumulate Simpson Motors Ltd makes for one large pleased household.

This is in line with Sir Kyffin Simpson, Founder of Barbados’ main Automotive Dealer – Simpson Motors & distinguished Regional Automotive Distributor – ITC.

I’m very assured that this coming collectively will present the required scale and mass to propel the enterprise into the long run

Sir Kyffin in a publish on the Simpson Motors’ web site introduced on December 6, 2021, an settlement to finish a Business Combination between ITC & Simpson Motors and Inchcape Plc – the world’s largest international automotive distributor, working in 36 territories, throughout six continents.

“We are delighted to announce an thrilling and transformational improvement for our Automotive Group that may propel the enterprise into a brand new and necessary chapter in its historical past that may strengthen, safe and develop the enterprise for the long run.

“I’m exceptionally happy to announce the approaching collectively of ITC and SML with Inchcape that may guarantee an thrilling and dynamic future for everybody. With a want to proceed to develop and develop the enterprise by growth in new areas, I’m extraordinarily blessed to herald our good associates at Inchcape to the Caribbean. I’ve lengthy admired Inchcape as a gaggle with their futuristic imaginative and prescient and power.

“Having spent appreciable years working with our workforce to construct our enterprise, it was crucial to discover a appropriate steward for the subsequent chapter and I really imagine Inchcape is the best group to take the enterprise into this subsequent necessary section of progress and growth.

“We have had a long association with Inchcape and my dear wife Roberta who we sadly lost recently, was related to the Inchcape Family- the founders of the business. So the ties are very personal and this is a wonderful tribute to Roberta as this is truly a family affair!”

Lady Roberta handed away on August 12, 2021.

Sir Kyffin went on to say, “I’m very assured that this coming collectively will present the required scale and mass to propel the enterprise into the long run. Inchcape’s huge expertise and international attain will present our prospects, companions and Dealers super advantages and provide unimaginable alternatives to our great workforce.

“I pray God’s richest blessings on these companies as we enter this new and important chapter.”

Duncan Tait, Group CEO Inchcape plc mentioned: “On behalf of all of us at Inchcape I would like to say that we are delighted to enter the Caribbean in this agreement with ITC and Simpson Motors. We are excited and looking forward to working with the team to take this fantastic business forward on the next stage of its growth and transformation journey. I would like to add my thanks to Sir Kyffin and a very warm welcome to our new colleagues as they join the Inchcape family.”

This transaction is topic to the receipt of customary third-party consents and regulatory approvals.

Sir Kyffin indicated that enterprise will function as regular and that his workforce will proceed to work intently with their prospects and companions and sellers in Barbados and throughout the Caribbean, with the identical vigour and dedication and with the added pleasure of what the long run will convey,