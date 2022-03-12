Late-Winter Storm to Sweep Across the U.S. Into Saturday

Jim Stefkovich, a meteorologist with Alabama Emergency Management Agency, mentioned that a winter storm warning was issued for northern Alabama from Friday at 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday.

High winds would “produce dangerous wind chill readings in the single digits overnight and into Saturday morning,” he mentioned.

“You don’t want to be outside in these conditions,” he mentioned, including, “it is best to avoid all travel from tonight into Saturday.”

The Northeast was almost definitely to see the brunt of snow accumulations, forecasters said. Areas around Albany, N.Y., might see as much as 4 inches of snow. Towns farther north might see as a lot as 12 inches. In Vermont, between seven and 14 inches was forecast for a lot of the state.

“We’re expecting very difficult travel conditions during the day on Saturday and into Saturday night,” Mr. Clay mentioned of the higher Northeast. “We discourage travel, unless you need to do it, and also be prepared for isolated power outages as some of the snow we’re experiencing will be wet.”

One meteorologist mentioned that it was commonplace to see a late winter storm system in March.

“March is one of those months where there are some years that we see plenty of snow and there are some years, we see next to nothing,” Torry Gaucher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton, Mass., mentioned on Friday.

“Technically, we’re in meteorological spring,” he added. “Calender-wise, we have another month before spring really arrives.”