Late-Winter Storm to Sweep Across the U.S. Into Saturday
A sprawling, late-season winter storm was forecast to dump a blended bag of precipitation throughout a large stretch of the United States by way of Saturday, elevating issues about hazardous driving circumstances and scattered energy failures, meteorologists mentioned on Friday.
About 70 million folks from Arizona to Tennessee and up by way of Maine had been below some form of winter climate alert, in line with the National Weather Service. The inside Northeast was anticipated to get the worst of the storm.
“It’s a pretty impressive storm system,” Matthew Clay, a meteorologist with the Weather Service in Burlington, Vt., mentioned on Friday. “For interior New England, we’re expecting pretty much a widespread seven to 14 inches of snow.”
Light snow will fall from the Southern Plains to Wisconsin on Friday on the bottom of a chilly entrance crossing the central United States, the Weather Service said. That entrance will strengthen, resulting in the event of a major winter storm throughout the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys by way of the jap a part of the nation this weekend.
“Snow rates of greater than one inch per hour combined with gusty winds will produce blowing and drifting snow,” the Weather Prediction Center said on Friday. “This will severely reduce visibility and make for difficult to hazardous driving conditions.”
The National Weather Service in Flagstaff, Ariz., additionally warned those who gusty northeast winds would proceed to noon on Friday. “Some roads may be snow-covered and icy this morning, especially east of Flagstaff,” the service cautioned. “Be careful out there.” Four to 6 inches had fallen within the space as of Friday morning.
Areas across North Texas and southern Oklahoma had been anticipated to obtain just a few inches of snow by way of Friday morning. Similar snow totals had been anticipated for areas round eastern Tennessee by way of Saturday night, and as a lot as 5 inches of snow might fall throughout portions of Kentucky.
Parts of Kansas acquired as a lot as 5 inches of snow, the Weather Service mentioned. Warnings in regards to the climate prompted Kansas City, Mo., to close its public schools on Friday.
Jim Stefkovich, a meteorologist with Alabama Emergency Management Agency, mentioned that a winter storm warning was issued for northern Alabama from Friday at 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday.
High winds would “produce dangerous wind chill readings in the single digits overnight and into Saturday morning,” he mentioned.
“You don’t want to be outside in these conditions,” he mentioned, including, “it is best to avoid all travel from tonight into Saturday.”
The Northeast was almost definitely to see the brunt of snow accumulations, forecasters said. Areas around Albany, N.Y., might see as much as 4 inches of snow. Towns farther north might see as a lot as 12 inches. In Vermont, between seven and 14 inches was forecast for a lot of the state.
“We’re expecting very difficult travel conditions during the day on Saturday and into Saturday night,” Mr. Clay mentioned of the higher Northeast. “We discourage travel, unless you need to do it, and also be prepared for isolated power outages as some of the snow we’re experiencing will be wet.”
One meteorologist mentioned that it was commonplace to see a late winter storm system in March.
“March is one of those months where there are some years that we see plenty of snow and there are some years, we see next to nothing,” Torry Gaucher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton, Mass., mentioned on Friday.
“Technically, we’re in meteorological spring,” he added. “Calender-wise, we have another month before spring really arrives.”
Cities nearer to the coast, together with New York City and Boston, had been anticipated to see a mixture of rain and snow, with considerably much less accumulation. The Boston space might see at least an inch of snow Saturday and Sunday morning.
This weekend’s storm follows a sample of energetic winter climate all through a lot of the South and East Coast this 12 months.
In early January, back-to-back storms created perilous driving circumstances within the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, together with one climate system that stranded hundreds of drivers on Interstate 95 in Virginia for greater than 24 hours. The storm trapped truckers, college students, households and each stripe of commuter, together with Senator Tim Kaine.
In mid-January, another storm slammed the South, killing at the least two folks and leaving 1000’s with out energy earlier than shifting north and dropping heavy snow over elements of the Northeast and Canada. Another January storm swept by way of the East Coast, prompting 1000’s of flight cancellations and pushing the governors of New York and New Jersey to declare states of emergency. That storm dropped more than 30 inches of snow in elements of Massachusetts.
In early February, one other storm slammed parts of Texas with snow and sleet, disrupting journey and energy. Gov. Greg Abbott known as it “one of the most significant icing events that we’ve had in the state of Texas in at least several decades.” Yet one other storm adopted in late February, lashing the Northeast with a mixture of snow, sleet and rain.
Johnny Diaz contributed reporting.