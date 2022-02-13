Latest snapshot of coronavirus impact

AUSTRALIAN VACCINATION NUMBERS:

* There have been 52,321,535 vaccine doses administered within the nationwide COVID-19 rollout as much as Saturday, together with 109,070 recorded within the earlier 24 hours.

* Of that complete, 32,607,203 have been administered by commonwealth services, a rise of 65,016 within the earlier 24 hours.

* State and territory services have administered 19,714,332 vaccines, a rise of 44,054 previously 24 hours.

* 95.91 per cent of individuals aged 16 and over have had no less than one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 93.99 per cent are double vaccinated.

* A complete of 9,991,919 adults have acquired greater than two doses – a booster or top-up shot – a rise of 90,208 within the earlier 24 hours.

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS:

* 24,009 new instances: 6686 in NSW, 7223 in Victoria, 7311 in Queensland, 1165 in South Australia, 458 within the ACT, 371 in Tasmania, 757 within the Northern Territory and 38 in Western Australia.

* The nationwide dying toll is 4590 (+46): NSW 1713 (+22), Victoria 2284 (+18), Queensland 371 (+4), South Australia 151 (+ two), ACT 31 (+0), NT 9 (+0), Tasmania 23 (+0) and WA 10 (+0). (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included within the official tolls of each states).

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS:

* Cases: no less than 410,242,868

* Deaths: no less than 5,810,840

* Vaccine doses administered: 10,190,512,991

Data present as at 1730 AEDT on February 13, taking in federal and state/territory authorities updates and Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre figures.