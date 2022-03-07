Latest snapshot of coronavirus impact

AUSTRALIAN VACCINATION NUMBERS:

* There have been 54,580,411 vaccine doses administered within the nationwide COVID-19 rollout as much as Saturday, together with 22,939 recorded within the earlier 24 hours.

* Of that whole, 34,344,784 have been administered by commonwealth amenities, a rise of 12,754 within the earlier 24 hours.

* State and territory amenities have administered 20,235,627 vaccines, a rise of 10,185 up to now 24 hours.

* More than 95 per cent of individuals aged 16 and over have had at the very least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 94.60 per cent are double vaccinated.

* A complete of 11,874,570 individuals have obtained greater than two doses – with a booster or top-up shot – a rise of 38,905 within the earlier 24 hours.

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS:

* 23,833 new circumstances: 9017 in NSW, 5645 in Victoria, 3677 in Queensland, 2365 in Western Australia, 1577 in South Australia, 784 in Tasmania, 533 within the ACT and 235 the Northern Territory.

* The nationwide loss of life toll is 5425 (+10): Victoria 2594 (+2), NSW 1943 (+5), Queensland 591 (+1), South Australia 190 , ACT 34, NT 29 (+1), Tasmania 26 and WA 11 (+1). (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included within the official tolls of each states).

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS:

* Cases: at the very least 446,163,541

* Deaths: at the very least 5,998,819

* Vaccine doses administered: 10,588,769,788

Data present as at 1600 AEDT on March 6, taking in federal and state/territory authorities updates and Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre figures.