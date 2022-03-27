Latest snapshot of coronavirus impact

AUSTRALIAN VACCINATION NUMBERS:

* There have been 56,189,736 vaccine doses administered within the nationwide COVID-19 rollout as much as Saturday, together with 60,822 recorded within the earlier 24 hours.

* Of that complete, 35,525,496 have been administered by Commonwealth amenities, a rise of 33,468 within the earlier 24 hours.

* State and territory amenities have administered 20,664,240 vaccines, a rise of 27,354 within the earlier 24 hours.

* 96.75 per cent of individuals aged 16 and over have had not less than one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 95.06 per cent are double vaccinated.

* A complete of 12,749,337 folks have acquired greater than two doses – with a booster or top-up shot – a rise of 24,754 within the earlier 24 hours.

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS:

* 46,263 new instances: 17,450 in NSW, 7466 in Victoria, 7738 in Queensland, 7197 in Western Australia, 3815 in South Australia, 1517 in Tasmania, 799 within the ACT and 281 within the Northern Territory.

* The nationwide demise toll is 5889 (+11): NSW 2056 (+1), Victoria 2727 (+5), Queensland 718 (+1), South Australia 253, ACT 39, NT 33, Tasmania 29 and WA 36 (+4). (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included within the official tolls of each states).

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS:

* Cases: not less than 480,066,557

* Deaths: not less than 6,120,857

* Vaccine doses administered: 10,868,089,121.

Data present as at 1600 AEDT on March 27, taking in federal and state/territory authorities updates and Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre figures.