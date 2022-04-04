Latest snapshot of coronavirus impact

AUSTRALIAN VACCINATION NUMBERS:

* There have been 56,607,528 vaccine doses administered within the nationwide COVID-19 rollout as much as Sunday, together with 20,464 recorded within the earlier 24 hours.

* Of that whole, 35,825,014 have been administered by commonwealth amenities, a rise of 8816 within the earlier 24 hours.

* State and territory amenities have administered 20,782,514 vaccines, a rise of 11,648 within the earlier 24 hours.

* 96.83 per cent of individuals aged 16 and over have had not less than one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 95.17 per cent are double vaccinated.

* A complete of 12,972,174 folks have obtained greater than two doses – with a booster or top-up shot – a rise of 8055 within the earlier 24 hours.

AUSTRALIAN CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS:

* 46,735 new instances: 15,572 in NSW, 7707 in Queensland, 10,011 in Victoria, 6082 in Western Australia, 4595 in South Australia, 1725 in Tasmania, 739 within the ACT and 304 within the Northern Territory.

* The nationwide demise toll is 6384 (+14): Victoria 2755 (+1), NSW 2461 (+6), Queensland 747 (+1), South Australia 264, WA 62 (+6), ACT 42, NT 36 and Tasmania 31. (Two Queensland residents who died in NSW have been included within the official tolls of each states).

GLOBAL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS:

* Cases: not less than 491,438,969

* Deaths: not less than 6,152,837

* Vaccine doses administered: 10,981,355,680

Data present as at 1745 AEST on April 4 , taking in federal and state/territory authorities updates and Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre figures.