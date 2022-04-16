Latin America Reports Presents its Top 15 Places to Work in LatAm  – Latin America Reports

Latin America (LatAm) has turn out to be a really sought-after space of the world lately—particularly for enterprise. In 2021 alone, funding in LatAm grew by 3.5 occasions and the area minted 26 new unicorns, in any other case referred to as companies which have reached a valuation of $1 billion with out being listed within the inventory market.

On prime of that, LatAm’s tech sector is expected to grow tenfold in the next decade, with some analysts evaluating the area’s fast and sudden digital change on tempo with the speed of development within the early days of Silicon Valley.

No matter what business, a shared imaginative and prescient is commonly crucial for a brand new ecosystem to emerge, and founders throughout Latin America are melding minds throughout markets, mindsets, and networks to enhance the area’s choices to job seekers.

Ranging from long-standing companies to progressive new startups, let’s check out what Latin America Reports has dubbed one of the best locations to work in Latin America’s rising job ecosystem for 2022.

Roche

Rolf Hoenger, space head of Roche Pharma Latin America

Throughout its 125-year historical past, Roche has grown into one of many world’s largest biotech firms, in addition to a number one supplier of in-vitro diagnostics and a worldwide provider of transformative progressive options throughout main illness areas.

They share a dedication to their individuals, companions, stakeholders, and, most significantly, their sufferers—with a devotion that continues to be as sturdy because it was on the primary day of their journey.

The firm focuses on discovering new medicines and diagnostics and establishing data-based insights that evolve the observe of drugs and assist sufferers reside longer, higher lives.

Shifting away from a one-size-fits-all strategy to delivering one of the best look after every particular person, this firm is a good one to work for individuals who desire a profession in blazing new trails in healthcare.

The firm has all kinds of alternatives and might match you with a profession inside their group primarily based in your profile.

In addition, they’ve a big spectrum of apprenticeships, intern applications, and full-time alternatives to launch careers. Although this firm is everywhere in the world in LatAm they’ve a presence in Venezuela, Uruguay, Mexico, Ecuador, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Costa Rica.

Cargamos

Founder and CEO Cargamos Ivan Ariza

Cargamos is an open logistics platform that facilitates e-commerce in Latin America.

The Mexican firm repurposes unused areas in empty parking garages and procuring malls as mini distribution facilities, offering a hyper proximity supply community that’s quick and accessible.

Cargamos was based in Mexico City in 2019 by Ivan Ariza.

About 1 / 4 of this firm’s supply fleet is made up of zero-emissions automobiles comparable to electrical bicycles, bikes, and automobiles.

Environmentally pleasant transport and a large number of pod places allow Cargamos to scale back the carbon footprint of every bundle by 80%. The firm is on a mission to “break the monopoly of the logistics industry giants” and has introduced plans to broaden into the U.S. and Colombian markets within the coming years

Cargamos can be giving again to the LatAm neighborhood by its Educa program, which is designed to offer higher know-how training to residents of the area.

For those that wish to be on the forefront of an business that’s on the precipice of an enormous paradigm shift and be a part of an organization that offers again, this company is a great choice.

Mercado Libre

Marcos Galperin, CEO Mercado Libre

Mercado Libre is an Argentine company headquartered in Buenos Aires, that operates online marketplaces dedicated to e-commerce and online auctions, including mercadolibre.com. As of 2016, Mercado Libre had 174.2 million users in Latin America, making it the area’s hottest e-commerce web site by a variety of guests.

With places of work throughout Central and South America and Spain, Mercado Libre is among the largest employers in LatAm. In 2021 they created 16,300 new job affords and ranked up because the #1 greatest place to work in Argentina, the #2 greatest place to work in Colombia, and the #4 greatest place to work in all of LatAm.

They lead with a motto to rework the lives of thousands and thousands of individuals in Latin America by democratizing commerce and monetary providers. Mercado Libre makes merchandise extra obtainable and accessible to populations by info know-how. Mercado Libre, being a really giant and profitable company, has many advantages and perks for individuals who wish to work there.

Source Meridian

Mike Hoey, CEO Source Meridian

Source Meridian is a improvement software program firm that works on fixing most of the most difficult issues within the healthcare area.

They are laser-focused on particular applied sciences within the well being care and life science industries utilizing huge information analytics, healthcare know-how, synthetic intelligence (AI), healthcare interoperability, and real-world proof

Their employees of worldwide software program engineers and information scientists work with purchasers to research their content material fashions and enterprise processes.

They analyze and query current enterprise fashions, leveraging state-of-the-art know-how that leads to new merchandise and new streams of income whereas conserving their purchasers on the forefront of the business. Their purpose is to construct merchandise for patrons that use the know-how of tomorrow relatively than the know-how of as we speak.

Source Meridian has two places of work within the United States and three places of work in Latin America. They are positioned in Philadelphia (US), Medellín (CO), Rionegro (CO), and Cali (CO). For those that wish to bolster their profession in well being tech, Source Meridian is a good place to take action.

The Live Green Co

Priyanka Srinivas Founder of The Live Green Co

The Live Green Co is a sustainable meals tech firm based by Priyanka Srinivas in 2018, with its flagship headquarters in Santiago, Chile, and a model new HQ in Boston, MA, USA.

The firm goals to rework the meals business with 100% plant merchandise, clear labels, purposeful substances, and sustainable manufacturing and packaging.

With a crew of engineers and scientists they’ve designed a software program, referred to as or referred to as Charaka™, the place about 15,000 vegetation and 500,000 information factors have been programmed into the database. When the corporate formulates merchandise, Charaka™ recommends 100% plant substances to switch preservatives and chemical components.

The Live Green Co crew has 51% girls and 49% males—all from numerous backgrounds and training starting from India, Chile, USA, Netherlands, and Singapore to call a number of.

The crew’s spectrum of age teams is broad starting from 21 to 65 years, together with talent units from meals scientists, information scientists, microbiologists, builders, gross sales, enterprise improvement, designers, and extra.

This firm is making waves within the meals business to assist enhance it for the higher, trying to broaden its know-how to the remainder of the meals business, making it an incredible place to work for individuals who wish to be part of the plant revolution.

Santander

Sergio Rial, head of South American Business, Santander

Santander is a monetary providers and insurance coverage firm in each Europe and Latin America. Santander’s diversification abroad, particularly in Latin America, has helped the financial institution deal with powerful circumstances for lenders in Europe within the years because the monetary disaster.

South America serves particular person and enterprise prospects by the corporate’s presence in Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia, and Peru, offering them with a robust place and widespread presence within the area.

Santander is an organization that believes that LatAm has nice potential, offered by the truth that the area contains giant economies and main parts of the inhabitants which might be nonetheless unbanked.

In view of this state of affairs, The firm stays centered on increasing, sharing optimistic experiences from every nation, and delivering worthwhile development—backed by a sustainable enhance in its buyer base.

In 2021, Santander centered on serving to prospects within the transition to a inexperienced financial system, collectively growing inexperienced services and products throughout areas, whereas selling the monetary well being of their numerous buyer base, particularly probably the most weak. For these trying to acquire stability of their profession, and assist the LatAm area evolve for the long run—Santander is a good place to use to.

Polymath Ventures

Wenyi Cai, Co-Founder, and CEO of Polymath Ventures

Polymath Ventures is an organization serving to to construct giant and transformative firms for the rising middle-class in Latin America. Their core temporary is {that a} sizable and empowered center class is the muse of a extra equal, secure, and affluent total society.

The firm’s focus is to place all its efforts into utilizing human-centered design to develop scalable applied sciences and enterprise fashions that clear up the most important and most pressing issues of the center class in Latin America, a phase that has traditionally been uncared for by conventional firms.

Solving the issues of the center class empowers and transforms the lives of the people who find themselves a part of it, and by proxy generates the social and financial enhance that the area wants.

Two of Polymath’s brightest examples of success are ​​Autolab and Tani. Autolab is the automotive spare components and restore platform in Latin America that empowers impartial workshops and shops to develop their companies by know-how.

Tani is a medical procedures platform that gives high quality care and clear costs for the center class; amongst others. Polymath mandates to create affect by disruption, constructing for an plentiful LatAm. For these in search of a job that may make an affect, that is the place.

Blue Box Ventures

Alejandro Cortes, Partner and CFO at BlueBox



BlueBox Ventures is an expert providers firm primarily based out of México that’s the first of its type devoted to connecting entrepreneurs and companies to speed up new companies and hold already current ones consolidated.

BlueBox affords worldwide firms providers such because the planning and operation of their very own enterprise incubators. Corporations can then launch calls to the entrepreneurial world and accompany candidates in a mentoring course of to fine-tune and validate their enterprise fashions.

In flip, the firms can put money into the ventures, and purchase half or the entire challenge if the events decide it as match. The firm additionally affords company scouting providers to seek out startups centered on a selected matter and wherein the company wants options or, as an middleman, for a valuation and subsequent funding or buy.

The precept of their mannequin is predicated on a collaborative tradition between firms, wherein each events receive advantages and cut back improvement and market entry prices.

The firm presently has operations in Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey, however its enterprise connections transcend Mexico nonetheless, already connecting startups from Colombia, Argentina, and Chile with Mexican companies. For these trying to begin a budding enterprise profession in LatAm, that is the place.

Oracle

Executive Vice President of Oracle Latin America, Luiz Meisler

Oracle is an organization with a number one motto of “change lives doing what you love”, and with a tagline like that, one can be hard-pressed to discover a higher place to work.

From advancing vitality effectivity to reimagining on-line commerce, the work Oracle does is just not solely reworking the world of enterprise—it’s defending governments, powering non-profits, and giving billions of individuals the instruments they should outpace change.

With teamwork as considered one of its core pillars, Oracle believes in working collectively to make issues one of the best they are often. They collaborate, share concepts, and provides constructive suggestions—driving their staff to their utmost potential by asking them, “What future will you create?”.

Although headquartered within the US, the corporate has principal places of work in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico, and Uruguay.

The firm has many profession alternatives and needs its worker’s success to be its precedence by supporting development with quite a lot of profession improvement applications, offering assets to present you entry to world-class coaching anytime, and establishing leaders that hear.

Kiwibot

Kiwibot CEO and Founder Felipe Chávez Cortés

Kiwibot is an progressive firm altering the way in which meals is delivered. Much like last-mile supply apps, Kiwibot allows prospects to order meals from collaborating eating places of their space, however relatively than dispatching a supply particular person through bike or automotive, the meals is delivered by their autonomous robotic on wheels—Kiwibot.

Led by CEO Felipe Chávez Cortés, Kiwibot has revamped 150,000 deliveries and constructed over 400 robots making them the primary robotic supply platform globally since its begin in 2017. Since then the corporate has been placing partnerships with business giants and increasing throughout the globe from Medellín, Colombia, to California, USA to Taipei, Taiwan.

Teaching a robotic to navigate chaotic metropolis streets and sidewalks is a big technical problem in itself, and one which Kiwibot is making big strides in. According to Forbes, the startup has lately signed a collaboration with Careem, a subsidiary software of Uber working within the Middle East, to launch 1,200 supply robots in Dubai, UAE.

This firm is predicated out of Colombia, and is making an affect with the world’s most reasonably priced and technology-driven supply service for native commerce all over the world. Why not be employed on the innovative with this future-focused firm?

DHL

Javier Bilbao, CEO, Latin America, DHL Supply Chain

DHL is the “world’s most international company” that ships to over 220 nations and territories and have delivery for enterprise, private shippers, and freight.

Their protection in LatAm contains Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panamá, Paraguay, Peru, and The Dominican Republic, and Uruguay.

​​​​​​​In a worldwide enterprise comparable to DHL, the alternatives are limitless. They work laborious to create an surroundings the place each particular person can continue to learn, continue to grow, and luxuriate in a rewarding long-term profession.

In efforts to positively contribute to society, and cut back their environmental affect, they hope by the staff that embody their firm they’ll make a optimistic distinction on the earth. Promoting tradition, values, and teamwork, DHL is an organization that works to make sure that everybody feels valued and rewarded for the contribution they create—making it an incredible place to work in LatAm.

Octobot

Company Octobot is a software program consultancy companion, enthusiastic about reworking individuals’s digital experiences with user-oriented design, top-level software program improvement, and scalable know-how—serving to firms and entrepreneurs alike keep related in 2022.

Octobot’s software program improvement course of follows what is named the Disciplined Agile Delivery (DAD) methodology, which helps them to satisfy challenge scopes for companies of all kinds efficiently.

The firm is ready to present extraordinarily quick time-to-market whereas additionally fine-tuning options to make sure alignment between technique, design, and improvement. This technique is significant within the timeline from prototyping to launching the ultimate product, serving to them to rework a enterprise’s largest targets and aspirations into actuality.

The firm believes within the significance of providing its crew each alternative to enhance their abilities, acquire sensible expertise, and study from one another in a collaborative, pleasant surroundings. As an organization happy with its digital merchandise as a result of additionally they make a distinction in different individuals’s lives, this firm does every thing it may possibly to point out the identical pleasure in its staff.

The Port of Cartagena Group

The Port of Cartagena Director, Capitán Alfonso Salas Trujillo

The Port of Cartagena Group is the principle logistics platform within the Caribbean. Thanks to its strategic location and the excessive effectivity of its maritime terminals, it has established itself as a basic connection middle for the transshipment of cargo each regionally and globally.

Currently, it connects with 750 ports in 150 nations all over the world and serves 25 delivery traces. Likewise, it’s the principal export port in Colombia: by it, the nation mobilizes greater than 60% of the bilateral commerce with the US, making it one of the crucial essential ports on the continent of South America.

The port origin of Cartagena is a corporation with a mission to be a figuring out issue of native social, industrial, financial and vacationer improvement. The firm generates greater than a thousand direct jobs and is all the time in search of alternatives to construct a neighborhood by social duty applications, that are carried out by the Port of Cartagena Foundation.

Operating since 1993 beneath a non-public administration regime and in concession for 40 years, that is additionally probably the greatest firms to work for in Colombia in accordance with Great Place to Work® Institute.

Prometeo

Promoteo is the most important Open Banking platform in Latin America, offering a single level of entry to 101 financial institution connections. This is big for the inhabitants of a area that’s extremely unbanked, with practically 55% of the inhabitants nonetheless with out a checking account.

Promoteo offers an API platform that lets you interoperate with the present (and considerably tough) monetary sector in LatAm—obtainable in over 10 nations within the area and counting.

Businesses can entry key info on their customers to create 100% digital merchandise. The API additionally permits organizations to attach with their customers’ banks so that cash actions are straightforward, permitting funds at monetary establishments to make use of the fee providers related to every of them.

Combining a bunch of gifted individuals with totally different views and backgrounds is the important thing to a crew that overcomes any problem and, higher but, breaks down any inconceivable. At Prometeo we managed to have that crew. Every day we work and commit ourselves to attaining a extra open and related monetary system.

Falabella

Falabella is a number one multinational firm on the earth of retail and based greater than 100 years in the past in Chile by Mr. Salvatore Falabella the place its headquarters are positioned. Currently the corporate boasts presence in 4 Latin American nations—Chile, Argentina, Peru and Colombia and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Falabella’s technique is predicated on attaining, by the virtuous circle of built-in retail, the capability to offer their purchasers with probably the most full supply of high-quality services and products, rising every time with a larger supply.

At the identical time, they hope to keep up the person methods and management of every inner firm inside their umbrella enterprise.

The firm advances in its purpose of being the chief in e-commerce within the area as a conglomerate with many various subsidiaries together with malls, supermarkets, and procuring facilities.

Because of the scale and variety of this firm, in case you are an individual trying to get into retail and desire a profession with plenty of upward potential for development, Falabella is a good firm to work for.

Disclaimer: This article mentions a shopper of an Espacio portfolio firm.