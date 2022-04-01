Latvia approves ban on Russian military symbols ‘V’ and ‘Z’

Latvia’s parliament has permitted a ban on displaying the Russian navy ‘Z’ image following its invasion of Ukraine.

MPs voted on Thursday to ban individuals from displaying symbols of navy aggression and conflict crimes at public occasions.

Anyone discovered responsible underneath the brand new regulation will likely be fined as much as €350 euros, whereas firms could be fined as much as €2,900 euros.

The Latvia parliament (Saeima) stated in a statement that altering the regulation on public occasions was “urgent”.

“While condemning Russia’s war activities in Ukraine, we must take a firm stance that symbols glorifying Russia’s military aggression,” stated Artuss Kaimiņš, chair of the Latvian Human Rights and Public Affairs Committee.

“The letters ‘Z’, ‘V’, or other symbols used for such purposes have no place in public events,” he added.

Latvia had already banned symbols that promote or glorify Nazi or communist regimes, besides the place they’re used for “educational, scientific or artistic purposes”.

Citizens at the moment are additionally prohibited from holding any occasions inside 200 metres of any monument commemorating the Soviet military or its occupation of Latvia after the Second World War.

In the final month, the ‘Z’ image has turn into a standard sight on Russian navy automobiles and pro-Kremlin social media accounts.

Russia’s defence ministry has additionally used the letter ‘V’ in reference to the conflict in Ukraine. Neither letter exists within the Russian alphabet.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has known as for a common ban on the political use of the letter ‘Z’ following the invasion.

Lawmakers in one other Baltic nation Lithuania are additionally debating a ban on the black and orange Georgian ribbon and the ‘Z’ image.

Federal authorities in Germany have additionally welcomed bulletins by some states to analyze whether or not particular person situations of the “Z” use represent legal acts.