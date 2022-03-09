Latvian MP Juris Jurašs ‘joins legion of foreign fighters in Ukraine’

A Latvian MP has travelled to Ukraine to combat towards Russian forces, the nation’s justice minister has confirmed.

Juris Jurašs, who’s the chairman of the Latvian parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee, joined a rising listing of overseas fighters in Ukraine.

“He has volunteered to defend the territory of Ukraine and to fight against the invaders,” justice minister Jānis Bordāns mentioned on Tuesday.

“He made the decision based on his private and moral principles,” he instructed the Baltic News Service.

Jurašs, 46, is a member of the New Conservative Party, which is chaired by Bordāns.

Ukraine has established an “international” legion for folks from overseas and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has publicly urged foreigners to combat alongside Ukrainians.

Ukraine4Freedom, a volunteer mission by college students on the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, additionally wrote on Twitter that Jurašs had joined a overseas legion unit.

The Latvian meeting (Saeima) has not commented additional on the MP’s determination.

Jurašs had beforehand attended anti-war protests in Latvia and was pictured holding a placard studying “No War”.