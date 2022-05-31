Latvian PM: ‘Russia has to lose’

“Russia has to lose” in its warfare with Ukraine, and EU leaders shouldn’t make the error of pursuing “peace at any cost,” Latvian Prime Minister Arturs Krišjānis Kariņš stated in an interview with POLITICO on Monday earlier than the European Council summit.

Kariņš warned that even because the EU’s heads of state and authorities debate the small print of a proposed embargo on Russian oil, they need to focus in the beginning on the overarching aim of defeating Russian President Vladimir Putin — which Kariņš stated was the one method to make sure that Russia is perhaps deterred from future army aggression.

“It’s the challenge of Europe and actually the challenge of the world to persevere, and to keep the eye on the ball,” Kariņš stated. “The main goal of ours has to be that Russia loses — and the other side of the coin is that Ukraine wins the war. Anything short of that means we have a very bad security situation in Europe.”

He continued: “The only way to get a lasting peace and security is by Russia losing, because anything else that Russia does not perceive as a loss means that it’s just a way-station. So maybe the conflict slows down now … it’s frozen, as many conflicts had been in the past … and then Russia would understand, ‘hey, this worked, land grab worked, nothing really happened,’ continue to rebuild its military and move forward, whether it’s in Ukraine, or Moldova, or Georgia or Kazakhstan or elsewhere. That is what will lead to long-term instability.”

Kariņš stated that finally EU leaders ought to conform to sanction Russia’s complete power sector however he hoped the European Council would a minimum of obtain a tentative deal on oil at this week’s summit. He additionally referred to as for any exception on oil shipped by way of pipeline to be granted just for the southern Druzhba pipe that connects to Hungary, which faces a “security of supply” threat, and that this exemption must also be for a restricted time period.

In the interview, Kariņš stated that a few of his fellow European Council leaders had been mistakenly in favor of pursuing peace at any value. Indeed, some EU international locations had pushed for language within the summit conclusions calling for a cease-fire — a controversial step as a result of it recommended that Ukraine might have to give up territory to cease the combating. No such language is predicted to be accepted.

“The difficulty is that some of my colleagues have a false belief … peace at any cost,” Kariņš stated. “And peace at any cost is what we have done for 20 years with Putin. And peace at any cost means Putin wins. We end up losing. Now, in the self-interest of Germany, and France and Italy and everyone else, if we really want security in Europe, Russia has to lose, they finally have to realize they cannot operate in this way. And collectively, we have the ability to make that happen.”

Kariņš additionally objected to current proposals by French President Emmanuel Macron and others who referred to as for some form of new European “community” that might strengthen the EU’s ties to Ukraine and different international locations that hope to sooner or later be part of the bloc. Kariņš stated such a multilayered method to membership was merely a disguise for delaying, and even rejecting, membership bids.

“I have not yet had a discussion with Emmanuel about this,” Kariņš stated. “But at first glance, at first reading, I don’t think this is the way to go. We already have the Eastern Partnership. We have all kinds of ways to work with countries. But we really need to say then if we don’t want a country in the European Union. We should say that. Or if we do, then we should work with them to get them into the Union. And the architecture that Macron is proposing seems to allow for never answering that question, and we don’t think it’s the right way to go.”

Kariņš stated that for leaders who now worry spiking inflation, particularly power and meals costs, probably the most essential answer was to push for Russia’s defeat within the warfare.

“The longer the conflict lasts, the more pressure on various politicians, from segments of society, will be to do things differently,” Kariņš stated within the interview. “Prices are rising throughout Europe. They’re rising because of Russia’s war in Ukraine. But there will be many people in society throughout Europe who will forget this, and ask the government to do something about it. And so governments will be pressured into the ‘peace at any cost’ route. The danger is that if we go this route, we guarantee enormous difficulties in the future for all of us.”

He added, “I am strongly in the peace camp, in the sense that the only way to get peace is to ensure that Russia loses the war. That’s how you get to peace.”