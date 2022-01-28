Latvia’s war worries — Neutrals for NATO? — Polish MEP Patryk Jaki

We take the temperature within the Baltics amid fears of a Russian assault on Ukraine and unpack how the U.Okay. is dealing with the disaster. We additionally speak to conservative Polish MEP Patryk Jaki about his authorities’s clashes with Brussels.

POLITICO’s Charlie Duxbury joins the podcast panel from Latvia to report on how individuals within the Baltic nation are coping with the prospects of a brand new struggle of their neighborhood.

He’s joined by podcast regulars Andrew Gray and Matthew Karnitschnig to discover whether or not the stress over Ukraine is transferring historically impartial Sweden and Finland nearer to NATO membership.

Our U.Okay. political correspondent Annabelle Dickson unpacks Boris Johnson’s technique in the case of Ukraine and the way celebration scandals surrounding the PM could also be taking part in into issues.

Our particular visitor is Patryk Jaki, a conservative member of the European Parliament from Poland. Jaki spoke to POLITICO’s Jan Cienski about how he received his begin in politics, in addition to rule-of-law considerations and Poland’s strategy to local weather change.

Asked for viewing and studying suggestions for our listeners, Jaki picked this Karate Kid sequel on Netflix, in addition to this spiritual biography of an American conservative political icon.

The podcast crew additionally has a couple of ideas of their very own. Matt marks a somber date in historical past with a film recommendation. Charlie picks a Danish crime thriller that’s not for the faint-hearted. Andrew guarantees this Tartan Noir crime novel will preserve you guessing in additional methods than one. And Annabelle is wrapping up this BBC podcast on the rise of extremism in fashionable America.