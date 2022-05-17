Laura Ingraham Names ‘The Real Accomplices’ In Buffalo Mass Shooting And We Can’t Even

Laura Ingraham on Monday ridiculously claimed that the non-right wing media have been the “real accomplices” within the Buffalo, New York, mass capturing that left 10 folks useless over the weekend. (Watch the video beneath.)

The Fox News host blasted Democratic efforts to limit hate speech that incites the sort of violence perpetrated by the white suspected gunman who left a racist on-line manifesto earlier than his assault on a grocery store.

She pointed to a Rolling Stone headline that learn, “The Buffalo Shooter Isn’t A ‘Lone Wolf.’ He’s A Mainstream Republican.” The article defined how the accused killer embraced “the great replacement theory” that has change into extra widespread amongst conservatives (together with Tucker Carlson at Fox News and prime House Republican Elise Stefanik) and took the propaganda to its violently “logical conclusion.”

“The gonzo journalists at Rolling Stone say no, no, no, no, no, there are accomplices here: The Republicans,” Ingraham stated indignantly. “It’s so weak, I don’t even want to talk about it tonight because it’s so predictable. It’s so lame, because the real accomplices are in the media. The media that are propping up an administration that has brought this country to its knees with policies making American families poorer every single day. And they’ve tried this tact so many times.”

She wasn’t completed.

Check out the remainder of her rambling section right here:

Ingraham beforehand blamed the news media for police killings of Black folks.

