Lauren Boebert’s Trump Social Media Announcement Greeted With 1 Mocking Word

Reuters Videos

STORY: Thousands of Serbs waving Russian flags and carrying footage of President Vladimir Putin marched by means of Belgrade to the Russian embassy on Friday, in a uncommon present of public help for Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine.Serbia is performing a fragile balancing act between its European aspirations, partnership with NATO and its centuries-old non secular, ethnic and political alliance with Russia.Around 4,000 folks joined the march after gathering in entrance of a monument of Russian Tsar Nicholas II in central Belgrade, the place they performed Russian and Serbian anthems and hailed the 2 international locations as brethren nations.”This is about saving mankind,” stated an aged man carrying a Russian flag. “This is the battle between good and evil. And we all know, glory to Lord, the Mother Russia will win.”