Americas

Lauren Boebert’s Trump Social Media Announcement Greeted With 1 Mocking Word

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham3 hours ago
0 1 minute read


Reuters Videos

Serbs march in support of ‘Mother Russia’ in Belgrade

STORY: Thousands of Serbs waving Russian flags and carrying footage of President Vladimir Putin marched by means of Belgrade to the Russian embassy on Friday, in a uncommon present of public help for Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine.Serbia is performing a fragile balancing act between its European aspirations, partnership with NATO and its centuries-old non secular, ethnic and political alliance with Russia.Around 4,000 folks joined the march after gathering in entrance of a monument of Russian Tsar Nicholas II in central Belgrade, the place they performed Russian and Serbian anthems and hailed the 2 international locations as brethren nations.”This is about saving mankind,” stated an aged man carrying a Russian flag. “This is the battle between good and evil. And we all know, glory to Lord, the Mother Russia will win.”



Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham3 hours ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button