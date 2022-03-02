World
lavrov: ‘Minister No’: Lavrov embodies Moscow’s steely posture – Times of India
MOSCOW: As Russia’s prime diplomat throughout the invasion of Ukraine, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is embodying the Kremlin’s defiant posture with a mix of toughness and sarcasm.
While President Vladimir Putin single-handedly shapes the nation’s overseas coverage, Lavrov delivers Moscow’s message with a bluntness uncharacteristic of a diplomat.
In the function for almost 18 years, the 71-year-old Lavrov has seen relations with the West shift from near-friendly to brazenly hostile, plummeting to a catastrophic new low with Russia’s struggle in opposition to Ukraine. The invasion prompted the European Union to freeze the belongings of each Putin and Lavrov, amongst others – an unprecedented blow to Moscow’s satisfaction.
Lavrov’s tenure as overseas minister is second solely to that of Soviet Foreign Minister Andrei Gromyko, who was in workplace for 28 years. Like Gromyko, who was nicknamed Mr Nyet (Mr No), Lavrov has come to signify the uncompromising face of Kremlin overseas coverage vis a vis the West.
He would not mince phrases when defending what he sees as Moscow’s pursuits, and that model should enchantment to the tough-talking Russian president.
In 2008, Lavrov famously responded to a reprimand from then British Foreign Secretary David Miliband by snapping: “Who are you to (expletive) lecture me?”
Like his boss, Lavrov has tapped into broad public nostalgia for the nation’s Soviet-era clout. He has vented anger on the West, depicting the U.S. as boastful, immodest, treacherous and decided to dominate the world. He has contemptuously dismissed Western allies as stooges obediently toeing Washington’s line to discourage Russia.
Standing subsequent to British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss after their assembly final month, a grim-faced Lavrov snapped that their talks had been like a “conversation between deaf and dumb.”
After a lifelong diplomatic profession, Lavrov appears to be like visibly bored by day by day routine. When he seems earlier than the media, he would not hassle to cover his irritation at a naive or provocative query, typically responding with an air of contempt or plain mockery.
When a CNN reporter in a video name from the Ukrainian capital requested Lavrov whether or not Moscow needs to topple the Ukrainian management, the aide who managed Friday’s briefing interrupted and mentioned it wasn’t his flip to place a query. The reporter continued, and an offended Lavrov weighed in: “He’s discourteous. He’s working in Ukraine now. He’s got infected with discourtesy.”
Lavrov has explicit distaste for photographers, displaying annoyance on the clacking of digital camera shutters.
At one information convention, he muttered an expletive into the microphone in obvious anger at disorderly reporters; the expression turned a meme, broadly adopted in T-shirt designs for the patriotic viewers.
Lavrov has weathered countless waves of hypothesis that he was on the verge of retirement. Instead, he has develop into one of many longest-lasting members of Putin’s Cabinet and a perennial determine amongst a altering kaleidoscope of overseas counterparts.
Before turning into overseas minister, he served as Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations for 10 years and appreciated to have casual chats with journalists, buying and selling information and jokes over a cigarette within the UN corridors. He writes poetry, sings songs on guitar with buddies, and eagerly took half in skits with different diplomats at worldwide occasions when Russia’s ties with the West had been much less rancorous.
But his smiles and simple methods are a factor of the previous now that Lavrov launches day by day, offended diatribes in opposition to the West over Ukraine, the most important floor battle Europe has seen since World War II.
On Tuesday, he was barred from flying to Geneva to attend a UN convention after European Union members banned Russian planes from their skies as a part of bruising sanctions in opposition to Moscow.
Lavrov denounced what he known as the “outrageous” transfer in a video handle to the UN session, charging that “the EU countries are trying to avoid a candid face-to-face dialogue or direct contacts designed to help identify political solutions to pressing international issues.”
“The West clearly has lost self-control in venting anger against Russia and has destroyed its own rules and institutions, including respect for private property,” Lavrov mentioned. “It’s necessary to put an end to the arrogant Western philosophy of self-superiority, exclusivity and total permissiveness.”
