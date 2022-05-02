Law And Order Completely “Crumbling” In Punjab: Congress Targets AAP

Congress chief Alka Lamba additionally accused the AAP of peddling “soft Hindutva”.

New Delhi:

Attacking the ruling AAP over the clashes in Patiala, the Congress on Sunday stated it can not evade accountability for the “crumbling” law-and-order scenario in Punjab and requested why its nationwide convener Arvind Kejriwal was “shying away” from interesting for peace.

Congress chief Alka Lamba alleged that with the Aam Aadmi Party now within the authorities of a full state, the chief minister of Delhi was utilizing the police towards his political opponents.

Ms Lamba, who had been summoned over a case of “inflammatory statements” towards Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, appeared earlier than the Punjab police in Rupnagar on Wednesday.

Attacking the AAP, she recalled that Rahul Gandhi had appealed to the folks of Punjab throughout meeting elections to forged their vote making an allowance for that Punjab is a delicate border state.

“We have seen a lot of violence and sacrifices in the history of Punjab, we cannot take it lightly,” she advised reporters on the AICC headquarters in Delhi.

The Delhi chief minister retains saying that since police and legislation and order aren’t in his fingers, he can not do something in Delhi, Ms Lamba stated.

“Today the law and order is completely crumbling in Punjab. Khalistani supporters were there, they are there. All know it, whether it is the intelligence agencies at the Centre, the police in Punjab or those whose government is there,” she stated.

“Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Ji not sending out a single tweet appealing for peace somewhere shows the fear that if you comment on the violence in Patiala, it will anger your Khalistani supporters,” she alleged.

“I think both the governments (at Centre and state) are playing with fire because Punjab is a border state. They cannot run away from their accountability, neither will Congress allow them to do so,” Ms Lamba stated.

Two teams had clashed in Patiala on Friday over an anti-Khalistan march, hurling stones at one another and brandishing swords, forcing the police to fireplace within the air to carry the scenario beneath management.

With the arrest of six extra folks, the variety of accused who had been arrested up to now reached 9, police stated.

Ms Lamba additionally accused the AAP of peddling “soft Hindutva”.

Referring to the AAP’s plan to drift ‘tiranga shakhas’ in Uttar Pradesh on the traces of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Ms Lamba stated AAP leaders are arising with all these programmes on RSS traces and “sadly” involving the nationwide flag of their “pretence”.

“Their (RSS and AAP’s) thinking, their methods are the same. One is walking on the line of radical Hindutva, the other wants to follow soft Hindutva. But this is a secular country,” she stated.

“This country will run by the independence given in the Constitution and not by the modalities of the Sangh and the BJP’s A, B, C, D teams,” Ms Lamba stated.

