Law enforcement agencies in KZN on high alert ahead of Sunday’s truck shutdown | Witness

Law enforcement businesses in KwaZulu-Natal are on excessive alert amid the anticipated nationwide truck shutdown on Sunday.

Local truck drivers’ motion, All Truck Drivers Forum and Allied South Africa (ATDFASA), confirmed that they might be embarking on a nationwide shutdown over the employment of overseas nationals within the trade.

The organisation mentioned they’re uninterested in empty guarantees made by the federal government concerning the employment of overseas nationwide drivers.

A video presently making its rounds on social media, which was additionally despatched to The Witness, referred to as for a nationwide shutdown because the motion calls for that each one overseas nationwide truck drivers be faraway from the freight trade with rapid impact.

The KZN Department of Transport, Community Safety and Liaison spokesperson, Kwanele Ncalane, mentioned in any risk, legislation enforcement businesses are activated.

“Maybe you have noticed, we have never taken our eyes off the N3. There are still even members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) on the N3. There is also a security plan to deal with the issue of trucks should there be any resurgence of these acts,” mentioned Ncalane.

He mentioned because the provincial authorities, they don’t see any purpose why there must be shutdowns and disruption whereas there are joint efforts with ADTFASA to handle their points.

There are additionally messages going round on social media warning motorists and corporations to be vigilant, particularly on the N3 and N2.

He mentioned any threats of violence and intimidation is not going to be tolerated. He mentioned any torching of vans and additional hurt to the economic system might be devastating and have a long-lasting affect on the folks of KZN.

Ncalane mentioned ought to there be such, those that might be liable for organising it will take duty.

Transit Port terminals Richards Bay Key’s appearing accounts supervisor, Nokwanda Ndlela, issued a letter to their buyer, warning them in regards to the anticipated disruption on nationwide roads.

Ndlela warns their shoppers that N3 and N2 are traditionally focused and there may be disruptive actions on the Durban and Richards Bay ports.

“Contingency measures have been implemented by various security clusters. This includes continuous vehicle patrol and high visibility on our roads by law enforcement officers.

“Clients making use of road transport for the transportation of commodities to the Port of Richards Bay are advised to proceed with caution and if possible, rather hold back,” mentioned Ndlela.

Private safety corporations have additionally put their groups on excessive alert. Pro Secure Specialised Response Unit (SRU) mentioned their crew might be on excessive alert ranging from Friday for any potential unrest because of the truck shut down.

Shaheen Sulieman, of Magma Security, mentioned the corporate is on excessive alert to take care of any potential risk arising from a doable deliberate truck shutdown or any unrest.

However, it has not been confirmed that something goes to occur, he added.