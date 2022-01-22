Law enforcement on high alert as people flock to Cape Town’s beaches, pools amid extremely hot weather | News24

Record-breaking temperatures are anticipated in Cape Town and different components of the Western Cape on Saturday.

Law enforcement officers will probably be patrolling swimming pools and seashores.

Officials have warned folks that consuming alcohol on seashores is prohibited.

Law enforcement officers are on excessive alert as persons are anticipated to flock to Cape Town’s seashores and swimming pools this weekend for reprieve from extraordinarily scorching climate.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) stated temperatures reaching as much as 44 levels Celsius are anticipated in components of the Western Cape this weekend.

Regular hotspots such because the Sea Point swimming pools, Camps Bay seaside and Muizenberg pool and seaside are anticipated to see a speedy rise within the variety of individuals making their method to their most well-liked cooling-off spots.

The City of Cape Town stated its Safety and Security Directorate will probably be current at public amenities this weekend.

“While the peak festive season is over, we are aware that beaches tend to remain a drawcard, at least until the weather starts cooling down. We are urging members of the public to remain vigilant at all times, to obey the instructions of the various agencies and to leave their alcohol at home,” stated the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith.

Muizenberg ward councillor Aimee Kuhl informed News24 the swimming pools will probably be working solely at 80% capability.

“I am happy to see South Africans of all walks of life enjoying our beaches. Especially during these uncertain times with Covid, being able to enjoy our open spaces is so important for our mental and physical health,” stated Kuhl.

Kuhl stated regardless that she was encouraging individuals to get pleasure from themselves, they need to keep in mind that the consumption of alcohol on seashores was prohibited.

“Be patient when looking for parking, and please let us collectively keep our children safe. I encourage all beachgoers to make sure you do not leave litter or any waste on our coastline,” she added.

Sea Point and Camps Bay ward councillor Nicola Jowell stated the Sea Point swimming pools had been prepared and open for individuals to get pleasure from.

Jowell has appealed to individuals to make use of public transport as a lot as attainable as the realm will probably be “incredibly congested”.

Current capability on the swimming pools is proscribed to 1 500, however we all know the demand is way larger, and folks will probably be queuing in a single day to strive to make sure that they’ve an area on the pool. Unfortunately, the restrict is out of our fingers.

Jowell stated all City providers had been nonetheless deployed in accordance with their festive season deployment.

“There will be additional deployment at the beaches, pool and Promenade from all City resources. Disaster Risk Management will also be… in attendance,” she stated.

Just got here again from my morning cycle and site visitors subsequent to the ocean is already loopy. The gazebo and cooler field brigade are out in full power.

Cape Town seashores are going to packed immediately. Avoid if attainable. — Sithlord (@sithlord645) January 22, 2022

With the warmth anticipated to be “record-breaking” this weekend, Jowell has appealed to individuals to take precautions and take care of their well being.

“Lifeguards have a challenging task managing the safety of those in the water, and we appeal to people to be mindful of this, listen to their instructions, and take all precautions in the water,” stated Jowell.

The City has reminded residents of the favored Identikidz programme at varied seashores. The programme ensures that kids arriving on the seaside are registered and issued with an armband with the contact particulars of their mother or father or caregiver, making it simpler for them to be reunited ought to the kid get misplaced.

The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health Patricia van der Ross stated:

To date, 11 670 kids had been tagged and 10 reunited with their dad and mom or caregivers. The variety of kids tagged for the whole programme is 109 902, and in whole, 354 had been reunited with their households.

The City stated the busiest seashores for Identikidz over the festive season had been Strandfontein, Harmony Park, Monwabisi and Strand.

“More summer days are ahead, and I want to encourage bathers and visitors to be responsible and stay safe,” stated Van der Ross.

Visitors to seashores have been reminded to obey the 4 golden guidelines: • Do not drink and swim • Do not depart kids unsupervised • Be conscious of rip currents • Swim solely between the crimson and yellow flags, the place lifeguards are current.

