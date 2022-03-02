Law protecting cyclists, pedestrians goes into effect in New Jersey

HACKENSACK, N.J. — In the Garden State, the time has come for drivers to maneuver over for cyclists or face fines.

The New Jersey Safe Passing Law is now in impact.

Driving alongside a preferred biking route in Bergen County, CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock caught up with a bicycle owner from Queens — from a secure distance — and began a dialog about drivers.

“Here in New Jersey, they are good. New York is bad,” the bicycle owner mentioned.

Michael Price, of the Upper East Side, thinks typically, although, drivers respect those that share the highway.

“Occasionally you see some hothead zooming up 9W fast,” he mentioned.

Not each bicycle owner who spoke to CBS2 felt the identical.

“Cars would just be zooming, and it’s dangerous,” mentioned Jose Antonio Tan, of Sunnyside, Queens.

Tan shares he actually worries about pals who simply picked up the game in the course of the pandemic.

Not a single bicycle owner Murdock spoke to knew concerning the New Jersey Safe Passing Law, so she stuffed them in.

Under the regulation, if potential, drivers should transfer over a whole lane or put not less than 4 ft between their car and the bicycle owner. If neither of these choices are potential, drivers should cross at not more than 25 mph.

The regulation additionally applies to pedestrians with no sidewalk to stroll on, these with mobility points cruising alongside on electrical scooters and skate boarders.

“Hopefully it helps,” one bicycle owner mentioned.

“That’s great,” Price mentioned.

“That’s beautiful,” one other bicycle owner mentioned.

“The goal of the New Jersey Safe Passing Law is to reduce fatalities and serious injuries on our roads,” mentioned Debra Kagan, government director of the New Jersey Bike and Walk Coalition.

She says the regulation is now a necessity, particularly after a lethal 2021.

“The highest fatalities, particularly among pedestrians and bicyclists, since 1989,” Kagan mentioned.

A complete of 246 individuals had been killed.

Avid bicycle owner Jean Lyons says she had an in depth encounter and needed to cease herself brief. So does the brand new regulation make her really feel safer?

“If cars become aware of it,” she mentioned.

Those who violate the regulation face a positive of $100. If a driver hurts somebody, the positive will increase to $500 with two factors on their license.

“That’s alright. I got no problem with that,” one man mentioned.

“Wow. Wow, so Jersey’s looking out for cyclists,” East Orange resident Omega Sello mentioned.

They’re hoping to avoid wasting lives by solidifying the principles of the highway.

A group schooling marketing campaign launches in May, and officers are being educated on the brand new regulation.